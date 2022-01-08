Pokimane banned from Twitch for streaming Avatar, fans react

Fans of Imane “Pokimane” Anys and her Twitch channel ran into a bit of unfortunate news a couple of hours ago when the streamer’s channel got banned from the platform following a DMCA strike.

While it was initially uncertain why the popular streamer’s channel was taken down, it was soon made clear that her 10-hour Avatar: The Last Airbender Watch Party was the culprit.

There are a lot of shows on platforms like YouTube and Twitch that content creators can stream and react on. The copyright laws on them are not overly protective, and streamers are allowed to host watch parties on them and upload reaction videos as well.

Unfortunately for the streamer and her fans, Avatar: The Last Airbender is not one of those shows, as the highly acclaimed animated series is available only on paid streaming services.

Hence, by streaming it as a part of her watch party, the streamer violated Twitch DMCA laws, and her channel was taken down as a result.

Pokimane fanbase left divided with the streamer’s ban from Twitch

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still 😭😭

As one of the most popular streamers on the platform, her ban came as quite a shock to the twitch community.

However, her community is a bit divided when it comes to deciding on whether the ban she received was fair or not.

A large portion of her community believed that the ban was appropriate. Avatar: The Last Airbender is owned by an American corporation, and the ban was inevitable as “these guys don't mess around.”

Asian Brat @matsumoto_tommy @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast You were straight broadcasting copyrighted material. I don't know much about how Twitch operates but this seems like a logical conclusion. @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast You were straight broadcasting copyrighted material. I don't know much about how Twitch operates but this seems like a logical conclusion.

GoTchA08 @GoTchA008 @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast Ya I have a website that sells anime t shirts and although it is 100% copyright traditional Japanese anime actually doesn’t bother striking anyone because they believe it to be a great form of advertisement. Avatar is more of a cartoon and ran on Nickelodeon. They strike 100p @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast Ya I have a website that sells anime t shirts and although it is 100% copyright traditional Japanese anime actually doesn’t bother striking anyone because they believe it to be a great form of advertisement. Avatar is more of a cartoon and ran on Nickelodeon. They strike 100p

CarrotApple @CarrotApple123 @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast Should've stuck with japanese anime. You watched something owned by an American company which is probably more aware of twitch @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast Should've stuck with japanese anime. You watched something owned by an American company which is probably more aware of twitch

While some fans justify the ban by bringing in the “American cartoon vs. Japanese anime” debate, others are heartbroken to see their favorite content creator’s channel taken down.

The streamer is known to have troves of die-hard fans, and many of them have come out in volumes in the Twitter thread, stating that they want her re-instated on the platform.

tippity @NEOTIPPITY @StreamerBans @pokimanelol NOOOOOOOOOOO WHAT WILL I DO WITH ALL OF MY CHANNEL POINTS @StreamerBans @pokimanelol NOOOOOOOOOOO WHAT WILL I DO WITH ALL OF MY CHANNEL POINTS https://t.co/53axriYZ0x

˗ˏˋ🦇 ´ˎ˗ @pokismelody @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast it also doesnt make sense how miz didn’t get banned when he did the same thing as well @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast it also doesnt make sense how miz didn’t get banned when he did the same thing as well

Also Read Article Continues below

This part of her community isn't too happy with the DMCA strike, and though the ban is temporary, they want her twitch ban to lift as soon as possible.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha