“Even when I lose, I win”: Pokimane trolls Mizkif following Disguised Toast’s hilarious piece of ‘wisdom’

Pokimane and Disguised Toast are two of the most popular co-founders of OfflineTV. They often stream together, and it always ends up being a lot of fun for both the streamers and their fans.

During a recent livestream, Disguised Toast was teaching Pokimane how to play Teamfight Tactics when he shared one of his strategies in the game.

“Even when I lose, I win.”

Pokimane giggled and immediately responded with a dig at Mizkif, saying:

“Mizkif when he talks s**t about everybody.”

Pokimane takes sly dig at Mizkif while streaming with Disguised Toast

On her first broadcast this year, Pokimane was streaming Teamfight Tactics with Disguised Toast, who was guiding her through the gameplay. During the livestream, the latter explained one of his tactics, where he essentially had to lose to win the game at the end.

However, Disguised Toast’s statement made Pokimane laugh, and the RTS owner did not miss out on the opportunity to troll OTK streamer Mizkif. She stated that it was the same attitude that Mizkif had whenever he made controversial comments about other streamers.

Disguised Toast chimed in, adding that this was because he could farm drama from the controversy he created later on, which led to Poki laughing aloud.

Mizkif has often ended up being the butt of many jokes in his friend circle. During a recent livestream with her alleged boyfriend, Kevin, Pokimane was left wide-eyed after he snidely referred to Mizkif as a “clout goblin” when asked if he knew what it was.

“No, I haven't. But I have heard of a Mizkif.”

For those unaware, Mizkif and Pokimane have one of the most chaotic yet endearing friendships in the streaming industry and love embarrassing each other all the time.

Mizkif doesn’t hold back when it comes to embarrassing Pokimane, either

Pokimane and Mizkif were recently in New York with many other OTV streamers. They were roaming the streets of New York when the latter, in an attempt to embarrass Pokimane, shouted “p**is” at the top of his lungs.

This resulted in Pokimane and the rest of the streamers running across the street in an attempt to get away from Mizkif. However, the OTK streamer kept following them and urged Poki to say the word next.

It was a hilarious exchange that showed their endearing friendship and gave viewers a few laughs.

