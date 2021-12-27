"What a weird looking tarantula": Disguised Toast gifts Pokimane a kid for Christmas

OfflineTV recently had a White Elephant event with Ludwig, where Disguised Toast stole the show with the gift he got for Pokimane. The duo has always been very close, so there was no doubt that he would get her a gift she would love.

However, when Disguised Toast walked in with his gift, everyone, including Poki herself, was shocked to the core.

OfflineTV @OfflineTV merry christmas & happy holidays ❤️🎄 merry christmas & happy holidays ❤️🎄 https://t.co/YLPKQfmgIg

OTV star John could not resist commenting:

"That's a weird-looking tarantula."

Disguised Toast gifts Pokimane a new pet for Christmas

The OfflineTV White Elephant 2021 was full of the chaotic energy that is characteristic of the group. However, the energy peaked when Pokimane unboxed Disguised Toast's gift to her, which simply had the words "new pet" written on a note stuck to a box.

However, when Poki opened the box, she saw that it was empty, leading to her thinking Toast was trying to prank her. The latter rose to get her gift, saying that the animal would obviously not be inside a box.

He then entered the room with a baby goat, leaving everyone in absolute shock.

Pokimane had always stated that she wanted different species of animals as pets, and Toast got her a baby goat to keep as a pet. The RTS owner was over the moon about the gift, immediately cuddling and petting the goat.

However, the streamers were left in splits when the goat took a dump in the middle of the room. All this while Pokimane was petting it.

"We need a new carpet!"

Everyone was shocked when Disguised Toast walked in with a baby goat (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

Although Disguised Toast may have cost the OfflineTV members a new carpet, the baby goat was a very dear present to Pokimane, who was elated about the gift.

OfflineTV has a reputation for members being very wholesome with each other, and this is only one instance amongst many. It is a close-knit group and has won the hearts of many on the internet with its shenanigans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer