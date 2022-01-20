When is Valkyrae going to reveal her new streaming platform?

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has the internet curious on which streaming platform she will be moving to next.

The content creator recently announced the end of her contract with YouTube, which began around two years ago, in 2020.

After a vague tweet listing only one date, many have raised suspicions that January 31, 2022, is the date when Valkyrae will be revealing where the next move of her career will take her.

Valkyrae's last day on YouTube in 2022 was January 15

Hofstetter's last day of streaming on YouTube was revealed on January 15, 2022, when she tweeted out a notice of the same.

To commemorate the day, she played Among Us with several of her friends as the game was a big part of her career when she first started as an exclusive streamer on the platform.

Following her latest YouTube Gaming stream, Hofstetter took a short break from streaming for the time being.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO

In December 2021, she tweeted out a playful cry for help after realizing she had only a few weeks to the end of the year and had over 150 hours of stream time remaining to fulfill her contract.

Later, during a stream with Thomas "Sykkuno" and several other friends, she revealed that the tweet landed her in hot water with management. She was supposedly not allowed to speak on the number of hours regarding her contract. However, she was told there was no point in deleting the tweet as the "damage had already been done."

Fortunately, the streamer was able to fulfill the number of stream hours needed. Coincidentally, just a few days before the end of her YouTube contract, she was able to celebrate the seventh anniversary of her career in streaming.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far.. Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far..

Hofstetter started her streaming career through Twitch. According to TwitchTracker, the 100 Thieves co-owner's account was created on January 12, 2015, when she tweeted about her anniversary. Since 2015, she has streamed for over 3.8k hours and has 945k followers.

Currently, fans are curious to know whether Hofstetter will continue with YouTube, switch to Twitch or Facebook Gaming, or make a completely different decision that would be unprecedented by many.

Hofstetter revealed during a stream of hers that her break from streaming would be because she hadn't finished preparing the announcement video for her next streaming platform.

Viewers speculate on Valkyrae's next move

Many theories seemed to pin down Hofstetter to stay on YouTube, as her time on the platform has been quite fruitful. However, a few seemed to think otherwise.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen where Hofstetter will end up going. Meanwhile, her followers anticipate the big reveal, scheduled for January 31 this year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar