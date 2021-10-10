100 Thieves vs Gen.G Esports Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers is the ultimate opportunity for players to make it to Valorant Champions 2021.

As of now, only two NA teams - Sentinels and Team Envy - have qualified for Champions 2021. However, other NA teams will have another chance to prove themselves in the Last Chance Qualifiers. The winning team will qualify for a spot at Valorant Champions 2021.

VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers will kick start on October 12, 2021, with eight teams duking it out to make it to Valorant Champions 2021. 100 Thieves will face Gen.G Esports on October 13 12:30 AM IST. The stakes are incredibly high as only one winning team will qualify and the tournament is set to be in a double-elimination format.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers: 100 Thieves vs Gen.G Esports

100 Thieves will take on Gen. G Esports in their first VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers match. 100 Thieves has qualified as the top seed from the NA region. Whereas Gen.G Esports was the last seed along with Rise.

Head-to-head

Although Gen. G took down 100 Thieves in the VCT NA Stage 1 Masters, they later lost to them in all their matches. As of yet, both teams have encountered each other three times in the Valorant Champions Tour. It will be interesting to see how the match turns out in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Current matchup details

100 Thieves performed well at VCT Masters Stage 3 Berlin, but won mostly by comebacks. They also ended up being second in the VCT North America Stage 3: Challengers Playoffs, only losing to Sentinels.

Meanwhile, Gen. G couldn't get out of VCT North America Stage 3: Challengers 2, and barely won one out of the three matches played there.

100 Thieves and Gen. G Esports head to head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Predictions

Considering the performance of both teams,100 Thieves have a higher chance of beating Gen.G Esports. However, the recent roster shuffle - replacing Steel with b0i - might impact the teams' performance. They have been one of the strongest teams in NA after Sentinels.

Nevertheless, Gen G. Esports might prepare themselves to make a stronger comeback in the tournament. Temperature will be playing instead of MkaeL. However, it will be hard to defeat 100 Thieves for Gen. G.

When and where to watch

The 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G Esports match in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 12:30 AM IST on October 13, 2021.

Rosters of 100 Thieves and Gen.G Esports for Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers

100 Thieves

Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Aaron "b0i" Thao

Gen.G Esports

Anthony "gMd" Guimond

Shawn "Shawn" O'Riley

Kenneth "koosta" Suen

Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison

Nolan "Temperature" Pepper

