"I told them we're not going to drop a map": Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, Team Envy's Valorant pro

Team Envy has qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Grand Final after defeating 100 Thieves by 2-0 in the best-of-three series format.

Team Envy was the third seed from the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. However, they came back stronger, dominating teams from different regions of the world.

The roster was successful in eliminating the unbeaten champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik. Team Envy reached the Grand-Finals without dropping a single map throughout the tournament.

VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin is the first-ever Valorant LAN tournament for NA-based Team Envy. Yet, they have set a remarkable benchmark.

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen highlighted Team Envy's goal of winning the tournament with a zero map drop streak. He is one of the valuable players in the team who plays the role of a controller.

Team Envy is determined to win the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters without losing a single map

At the post-match conference, Team Envy spoke with Sportskeeda about their confidence in maintaining a zero-map-drop record throughout the tournament. Marved said,

"So, at the beginning of the tournament - all my teammates can confirm this - but I told them we're not going to drop a map. So hopefully my dream comes true and we fulfill all our destiny."

Marved has helped the team in winning matches in the tournament. This is certainly a personal best for the team, given that the third seed from the VCT North America Stage 3 Challenger Playoffs successfully made it to the finals without losing a single map.

Marved and company seem determined to set a new record in Valorant esports by continuing their undefeated winning streak in the finals.

Previously at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, a similar record was set by the Sentinels, who won the tournament by beating Fnatic. These early records prove that teams like Team Envy and Sentinels play their best games in these prestigious tournaments.

Valorant's top two esports regions - NA and EMEA - will clash again in the Grand Finals. Team Envy will face Gambit Esports, Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs winners.

Team Envy's match against Gambit Esports in the Grand Finals will decide the Stage 3 Masters Berlin winner. For their part, Team Envy only have to repeat their performance in one more match to seal their legacy in the Valorant esports books.

The match will begin at 9:00 PM PDT on September 19 and in a best-of-five series. The winner will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

