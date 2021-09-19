Team Envy vs Gambit Esports Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters prediction, head to head, live stream details, and more

After nine days of thrilling encounters, it all comes down to the final match-day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Fans will get a new world champion after the end of today's best-of-five series.

Team Envy and Gambit Esports will go up against each other tonight to claim the throne. Both teams are ready to give their best to win the title and secure a place in the Valorant Champions 2021.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



NA vs EMEA. It's going to be one for the record books. The #VALORANTMasters Finals match is set!



NA vs EMEA. It's going to be one for the record books.

Team Envy vs Gambit Esports: Which will be the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin?

Team Envy qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, becoming the third seed from the North American region. Meanwhile, Gambit Esports was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

In the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, North America's Sentinels and EMEA's Fnatic faced each other in the Grand-Finals. Fans are eagerly waiting to see another battle between North America and EMEA teams in the Grand-Finals.

Head to Head

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



@Envy have stood over the international competition with a perfect run. We'll see them rep NA tomorrow on the main stage. #VALORANTMasters Finals bound!



@Envy have stood over the international competition with a perfect run. We'll see them rep NA tomorrow on the main stage.

It will be the first face-off between the two teams in any major tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after the match.

Current matchup details

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. Team Envy has won all four games they played in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The North American side is yet to drop a single map in the tournament. They will surely try to keep the record intact in the Grand-finals.

Meanwhile, Gambit Esports lost just one match in the Berlin Masters, which was against 100 Thieves in the group stage. However, they came back stronger after the loss and made it to the final, handing G2 Esports a 2-0 defeat along with a 13-0 humiliation on Icebox.

Prediction

Based on the current form of both teams, it is very difficult to predict the result of today's match. As per the recent results, Team Envy has slightly got the edge against Gambit Esports. However, Gambit Esports can spoil the party with their strategic gameplay. With a player like Ayaz "Nats" Akhmetshin in the team, the Russian side can do wonders tonight.

Live stream

Fans can enjoy the Grand-Final, which will be broadcasted live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 9.30 PM IST.

