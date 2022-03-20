×
Valkyrae shares photo on Twitter with her new roommates, fans go crazy

Valkyrae reveals her new roommates on Twitter by sharing a group photo (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Mar 20, 2022 04:37 AM IST
Feature

Valkyrae, YouTube's top female streamer, took to Twitter today to announce that she has fully moved into her new house. Along with the tweet, she shared a photo of her four other roommates, which caused fans to go crazy with happiness.

Over the last few days, Rae has been talking about her excitement to move into her new home, sharing a few tweets leading up to her announcement. In the reveal, the streamer stated that she had just started heading to her new place with everything she owns.

Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Kkatamina, Fuslie, and Yvonne are now roommates

Meeting done now time to MOVE!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY AND EXCITED AHHHHH!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Fans speculated who her new roommates could be, with many guessing that the popular streamer Sykkuno would be one of them, since the two are very close friends.

Over 24 hours later, Valkyrae shared a photo of herself and her new roommates in their new house, revealing that Yvonne, Miyoung "Kkatamina", Leslie "Fuslie," and Sykkuno were going to be staying with her.

All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

Fans react to Valkyrae's announcement

While most fans expected Sykkuno to be one of the new roommates, it certainly didn't stop them from becoming ecstatic at the news, with many fans excited for him and the other wonderful streamers to be under the same roof.

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie you are all amazing and I hope you have a great time together.but also god help sykkuno if y'all sync up. https://t.co/P6HHwpQsKZ
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie BREH I HAVE THE BIGGEST SMILE ON MY FACE RN https://t.co/ROkAxDvqQv
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ERA OF ROOMIESS AHHHHH https://t.co/xFeWmHoYki
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie ROOMIES AWWWWWWWWWWWW WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GROUP OF PEOPLE https://t.co/BJBsfIX5y3
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie AGHHHHHH LESGOOOOO MY STWEAMERS FISNDJEJDHDNFUCJKKJK THISLLFLEKSJE EPICCCC

Some fans joked about how "well kept" the secret was when it came to the roommates' identities, with many saying that while they expected most of them, Yvonne was a shock inclusion, especially since she is a member of the streamer group Offline TV.

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Ahhh yay! Finally all moved in and comfy with all the amazing roomies. We never knew a thing…😂 I’m sure you guys are gonna be amazing roommates. ❤️❤️
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie only person who kept the secret was yvonne😭 where she come from
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie absolutely shocked, flabbergasted, hoodwinked ! i am absolutely flummoxed https://t.co/ul0Xub38uZ
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie yvonne was a surprise😭
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Oh wow we totally didn't know that you are moving together https://t.co/eAczH4e9KR
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie THIS IS BRAND NEW INFO WOAW https://t.co/yeO1EH21e9
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie How could anyone have seen this coming nobody leaked anythingOk but I am surprised to see Yvonne https://t.co/OcqVsfQTjQ

Many friends and fellow streamers also reacted to the announcement, with some joking about the fact that Sykkuno is the only man in the house, while others complimented the nice photos that Rae shared.

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Sykkuno living every man's dream rn 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😫
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie this is my favorite harem anime!!!!
@QuarterJade @Valkyrae @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie JODI!?
@QuarterJade @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Bruh
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie cuties!!!! ☺️
@pokimanelol @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Movie nights soon ❤️
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie What a happy family
@Jacksepticeye @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie COME VISIT AGAIN JACK!!
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie CONGRATS YOU GUYSSSSS!!!! 🤍
@brookeab @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie Thanks Brooke!!!GIRLS NIGHT 2 COMING EVENTUALLY!
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie WAHOOOO!!
@Meilylol @Sykkuno @fuslie @Kkatamina @yvonnie WE LOVE YOU!!! Thanks so much for all your help all the time 😭❤️

With all of these very prominent streamers living under one roof and more possibly joining in the future, it seems like this house will be the epicenter of some big collaborative content.

With this possibly marking the beginning of the best year of these streamers' careers, one can only be excited for what lies ahead for this group.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
