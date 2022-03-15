"I was just so confused": Sykkuno reveals his disappointment with the Among Us clips at the Streamer Awards

Sykkuno is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform and is a member of the streamer group Offline TV. It is a large group of creators who constantly collaborate with one another on and off stream.

While the group is immensely popular, Sykkuno found himself feeling disappointed when he and his friends weren't shown during the Among Us clip compilation at QTCinderella's Streamer Awards.

While watching through the event again, the streamer said that he and some other members of OTV were excited to be featured on screen when the Among Us segment started, since they were the biggest group of streamers who played the game.

However, he explained that they were shocked that they weren't shown at all during the montage.

"Me, Toast and Rae were like "Oh my god guys, this is our chance! We're gonna be on TV!" And then you look at the Among Us section, and none of us were in it."

Sykkuno then again stated how strange it was that no one from OTV was included in the compilation.

"It just felt weird; No Toast, no Rae, no Corpse. I don't know, I was just so confused."

He claims he isn't trying to be over-confident but he was certain that at least one of his friend's clips would make it in, since they were all at the forefront of the Among Us trend.

"I don't want to be over-confident, but I was just shocked that literally none of us were even included in the Among Us section."

He clarified that he didn't think this was on purpose, and that he's almost sure someone just didn't know what they were making the clip compilations for.

"But I'm sure it's not their fault, I think it's somebody that chose the clips that didn't know what was happening."

Some members of Reddit agreed that the clips were more or less bad choices, with a few saying that the rest of the event was still pretty good despite the shortcomings.

With that being said, the event was heralded as a success with multiple streamers garnering their fair share of accolades.

