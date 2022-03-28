4 streamers who are often shipped together (& 3 that are an actual couple) ft. Pokimane and Shroud

Shipping streamers is an all-time favorite hobby of fans, and the likes of Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae are the most common victims of this practice. Fans keep pestering streamers with possible ships and end up being 'stans' of said ships.

Some streamers end up getting shipped way more often than others. These are generally female streamers who don't speak about their dating life on live streams, and fans desperately want to see them with a partner.

Amidst all this shipping, there are several actual streaming couples out there who are giving fans major couple goals. Every time these streaming couples have an adorable moment during a live stream, their fans cannot stop obsessing over them.

4 highly shipped streamers ft. Pokimane

1) Pokimane and Myth

One of the oldest and most shipped couples in Twitch history has to be Pokimane and Myth. The duo appeared on several streams together and definitely had some really interesting conversations. This soon sparked rumors that the two popular streamers were dating. However, both personalities confirmed on several occasions that they weren't dating, leaving most of their fans disappointed.

2) Pokimane and Kevin

Pokimane is one of the most shipped streamers on Twitch. Given her frequent collaborations with fellow male streamers and a secret dating life, fans are desperate to see her in a romantic relationship. So, when Pokimane introduced Kevin to her audience, rumors began to spread instantly.

Kevin had never appeared on any of Poki's streams before, and their adorable chemistry sent fans into a frenzy. They seemed nothing less than a perfect couple before Poki shut down all rumors.

3) Valkyrae and Sykkuno

Yet another popular streamer duo that has often been shipped is Valkyrae and Sykkuno. Although the duo started playing Among Us together on live streams, they have also appeared together in several GTA RP and Valorant streams. Throughout these streams, the common factor has been the adorable conversations between the two. Unfortunately, neither of them has given any heed to the dating rumors so far.

4) Corpse Husband and Emma Langevin

Twitch heartthrob Corpse Husband has been constantly linked to his close friend Emma Langevin. The on-screen chemistry of the duo would fool anyone into thinking that the two are together.

Corpse can often be seen flirting with Emma or having some hilarious moments with her. However, the popular streamer has made his stand on dating very clear and doesn't intend to get into a relationship.

Most adorable streamer couples on the internet

1) xQc and Adept

Regardless of the ups and downs in their relationship, xQc and Adept are one of the most popular couples on Twitch. They have featured together very often and are even living together at the moment. Interestingly, the couple have had several spats out in public, with their most frequent squabbling over GTA RP. However, the two always manage to find their way back to each other, giving their fans major couple goals.

2) Shroud and Bnans

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is certainly a reputed figure in the esports and streaming industry. His ability to win matches as a player and now entertain his fans as a streamer has kept him popular for many years now. Naturally, his immense popularity also comes with an interest in his personal life, and fans are crazy about his relationship with Bnans.

The couple often play games together or do IRL streams with their friends. They live together and often end up appearing in each other's streams unannounced, giving fans reason to rejoice.

3) Ludwig and QTCinderella

A couple that have recently become fan-favorites on Twitch are Ludwig and QTCinderella. Following their frequent appearances in popular Among Us streams, both Ludwig and QT made quite a name for themselves. QT's recent Streamer Awards included Ludwig winning the Streamer of the Year award and while it did create some controversy, fans saw it as true relationship goals.

Obviously, fans hope some of their ships turn out to be actual couples, so they have a reason to 'stan.' Pokimane will certainly be all over social media as soon as she takes her relationship public. Until then, fans will have to stick to shipping streamers and admire their adorable moments together.

Edited by Atul S