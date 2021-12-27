"You waited till now to tell me?": Corpse Husband and Emma Langevin have an interesting exchange 

Corpse Husband and Emma Langevin are among the cutest duos on the internet, and have won fans over with their wholesomeness. Although Corpse does not stream too often on his own ever since the face reveal controversy took place, he can often be spotted on other people's streams.

During one of Emma's recent livestreams, Corpse and Emma shared an interesting exchange, which ended with Corpse apologizing to the TikTok star for not informing her that she had forgotten to go live on Discord.

"You waited till now to tell me?"

Corpse Husband apologizes for not informing Emma she forgot to go live

Corpse was recently streaming with Emma when he informed her that she had turned on the game but she had forgotten to start streaming on Discord. This prompted a sarcastic response from Emma.

"Oh, you son of a b**ch.... You just noticed?"

Corpse innocently asked if it was his fault, to which Emma started laughing and responded in the affirmative. She even went ahead to ask him why he did not inform her earlier. Corpse proceeded to explain why he did not notice that she had not started streaming on Discord earlier, prompting Emma to brush the matter under the rug,

"Okay. Sorry, bestie."

The two streamers kept mock apologizing to each other, Corpse saying that he should have known better while Emma saying that she should be more on top of things.

The incident was rather adorable to watch as the streamers continued to joke with each other, making light of the fact that Emma forgot to start streaming on Discord.

Emma recently defended Corpse against fans who kept begging for a face reveal

Corpse Husband's face reveal controversy blew out of proportion earlier this year when a few pictures surfaced online claiming to be of Corpse Husband's face. However, even after the controversy died down, people have been pestering Corpse Husband's friends to get a glimpse or even an idea of what he might look like.

Emma had a befitting reply to these fans, asking them to "mind [their] own business." Corpse's other friends have also respected his wish to remain faceless by simply evading the question whenever asked.

