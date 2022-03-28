xQc reveals why he thinks Sodapoppin has become “weird”

xQc and Sodapoppin have had a troubled relationship ever since the former moved out of the house they shared with fellow streamers. This has resulted in many public standoffs, followed by exchanges between the two. The last occurred in May of last year, when Sodapoppin ridiculed Felix's GTA RP streams.

In a recent stream, xQc, who has grown into one of the biggest creators on the platform, shared his opinion about the state of Sodapoppin's recent streams.

"He's anti-everything" xQc breaks silence on Sodapoppin

(start watching from 06:57:36 in full VOD)

Both streamers were originally quite close to each other and Sodapoppin's collaborations with Felix are considered a big factor behind his following's initial growth.

The streamer was casually playing slither.io and interacting with the chat when a viewer asked him what he thought about an alleged slew of negativity on Sodapoppin's livestreams. To which he replied:

"Soda didn't make me..(corrects)..Soda did make me..but Soda became weird"

He agreed with the viewer about Soda's continued stream of negative comments. He continued:

"Soda's like weird these days..he's anti-EVERYTHING..like Edgy Andy..I don't know what's gone to him. He's like a 'I hate everything' grumpy dude"

The streamer appeared genuinely confused about what must be motivating this behavior from his former friend.

"What is happening with him man?"

xQc shared similar concerns even when he moved out of Soda's house, when he was quoted saying Soda was unsympathetic to the extensive swatting attacks that Felix was the victim of when they were living together.

Fans react to xQc saying Sodapoppin is weird

Similar to the earlier public exchanges between the two, fans of both streamers have been discussing the comments made at length, along with wondering about a potential response.

Some of xQc's fans made ironic comments to poke fun at the chatter coming from Sodapoppin's fanbase

The death of Sodapoppin's close friend and fellow streamer Reckful was also considered as a possible factor by some of his fans behind him, making so many negative comments.

Sodapoppin fans jumped to the defense of the creator and tried to use the mainstream-niche angle to justify the allegations.

The rest of the community, who are playing spectators for the standoff between the fans of the streamers, are busy drawing some parallels between the former Overwatch pro and Sodapoppin.

It remains to be seen if Sodapoppin will respond to xQc's comments, as speculations about the response and its nature rages on.

xQc is Twitch's 5th most followed streamer and a former Overwatch eSports athlete. He was also a nominee for 'Streamer of the Year' at the recent Streamer Awards.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete