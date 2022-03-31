"When's the last time you saw me in a Twitch Rivals event?": Sykkuno talks about why he doesn't get invited to Twitch Rivals

Thomas "Sykkuno" is one of the biggest Twitch streamers and is often seen collaborating with huge content creators like Imane "Pokimane", Jeremy "Disguised Toast", Rachel "Valkyrae" and many other members of OfflineTV (OTV).

However, when fans and viewers inquired about his absence from a number of Twitch hosted events like the Twitch Rivals, Sykkuno revealed a number of reasons for his absence. He started off by talking about the subject by saying:

"Guys, when's the last time you saw me in a Twitch Rivals event?"

Sykkuno talks about the upcoming Twitch Rivals Rust tournament and talks about his absence from the Twitch Rivals tournaments

During one of the most recent streams hosted by the content creator, a viewer in his chat asked him if he was going to participate in any of the upcoming tournaments that would be hosted. Giving out his opinion regarding this topic, Sykkuno mentioned that he was the wrong guy to ask this question and viewers were better off asking content creators like Ludwig, who are seen hosting big tournaments.

Moving forward, some other viewers inquired if the streamer was aware of the upcoming Twitch Rivals event that would host a 40 versus 40 Rust tournament that would feature one of his close friends, Disguised Toast.

The Twitch streamer mentioned that he was unaware of this upcoming event and went on to say that:

"Twitch Rivals Rust... no guys, I think Twitch Rivals never really gets me in for things, I think it's because I am not like a fancy professional streamer, so I don't really..."

He then asked his viewers if they had seen him in any of the recent Twitch Rivals events. Remembering one of the esports event that he had been a part of, he said:

"Have I been in one? I think I was in the Fall Guys one with Toast (Disguised Toast) who was literally streaming on Facebook at the time. Yeah, I mean I was in the Fall Guys one because they were so desperate to get players for it that they literally invited Toast, who was still streaming on Facebook."

He continued:

"So, that's the only time I got invited to a Twitch Rivals because they were so desperate to fill the slots, they had to invite Facebook streamers into Twitch Rivals. So, I think that really tells you how much I am included on these things, but it's not a problem for me. I don't really care that much."

To conclude and move on, the Twitch streamer mentioned:

"Yeah, I mean, I am not... its because I am not a professional, like, a big streamer or something, so I just don't get the fancy recognition or anything you know. But that's okay, guys. There's nothing wrong with it. I mean, look, Twitch Rivals isn't that fancy anyways, is it?"

Fans react to Sykkuno's take on Twitch Rivals

Fans and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat sympathized with the streamer after hearing his side of the story. Few laughed at his diss against Twitch Rivals.

Afterwards, the Twitch content creator hopped into Grand Theft Auto 5 for a few hours following which he dedicated the entirety of his stream to playing the immensly popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite.

