"Who's cheated on my show?": Mizkif discusses participants cheating during OTK's game show, Schooled

Matthew "Mizkif," one of the co-founding members of the popular streamer organization, is also a host of one of the most well-known game shows, called Schooled, that is organized by a group.

The latest episode of Schooled featured a number of influencers and Twitch stars who competed with each other, trying to outsmart and outplay others by doing mental gymnastics. The show premiered on March 29, 2022, and was well received by the fans.

But there was something that the audience caught which did not sit well with them. Certain participants were seen cheating in order to get past others. Cheating has been a wildly debated topic by the streamer and his viewers, where the latter have asked the streamer to take a strong stance against them and have pleaded with him to take action against the cheaters.

During one of his most recent streams, the OTK co-founder decided to name a few cheaters in order to analyze what they do and how they end up cheating on the game show. Starting the subject, Mizkif asked his chat:

"Who's cheated on my show? Who's the definitive people you know?"

Mizkif discusses about who cheated on Schooled's livestream

Mizkif was seen livestreaming on March 30, 2022, immediately after hosting his game show, Schooled. The Twitch streamer has been busy conducting events for One True King back-to-back on his channel where he was seen hosting the OTK's Shareholders Meeting and his own game show Schooled's sixth episode.

He had been streaming for about an hour or so and was interacting with his viewers in the Twitch chat. Talking about various subjects and happenings around the streaming world, the Twitch star decided to talk about the controversy that has been revolving around his game show for a while now.

The talk about Mizkif's guests cheating to win on Schooled is not a new occurrence. Ever since the Twitch show's first episode, a number of influencers have been seen cheating and trying to win the game show through various unethical ways. These have been observed by the streamer’s viewers and they have tried to get his attention on this subject multiple times.

Talking about this, Mizkif mentioned:

"What am I supposed to do to somebody cheating on my show? I still don't know. I don't know what to do. People are like get a backbone. Bro, I don’t want to call someone out in front of eighty thousand viewers. That's just... it's sh***y. Then they're like, no I didn't and then its just so awkward."

He then spoke about a few more points on the subject and went on to discuss the people who ended up cheating on Schooled. He said that he had received a ton of links from his fans, telling him that Mia was not the only person who had cheated on the game show.

Going on to talk about this subject, he mentioned:

"You know who admitted it? Nicole. Nicole admitted it. Niclole cheated yesterday, Mia Malkova cheated yesterday. Bruce, Mia Malkova, Kaceytron, Puffy, Amouranth, Andrea (Botez), Nicole. It's six out of seven people that we definitely know are women. You know what I mean?"

He continued:

"It's because I think one of them even told me why they cheated. It was Puffy! Puffy told me why she cheated. Her reasoning was, I think hers was the worst cheating of them all. Puffy cheated and straight up copied and pasted the Google sheet. You know, I remember that. Hers was probably the worst."

Trying to conclude by talking about this controversial matter, he said:

"I feel people think when they win my show, they probably feel pretty sh***y, if they win. I feel like if you cheat and get far you probably don't feel as bad, but if you win and cheat you probably feel sh***y. Maybe I am wrong. Especially if you're stealing $50,000 from me. I don't think anyone going to the finals is going to be happy with themselves if they steal fifty thousand f***ing dollars."

He also spoke about how he couldn't bring a bad spotlight on them since they were doing him a favor by participating in his streams. He further elaborated thay every time someone showed up on his streams, they were helping him with his Twitch streams.

Soon enough, Mizkif moved on from the topic and went ahead with his daily livestream where he reacted to content sent to him by his viewers and made some tier lists later on in his stream.

Fans react to Mizkif addressing the cheating situation

A number of fans and audiences on Reddit seemed to agree with what the streamer had to say regarding this subject. A few people also poked fun at the situation.

It is yet to be seen if Mizkif will take any action against the streamers and influencers who cheat on his game show. Some fans were relieved to see how the OTK co-founding member addressed the situation and acknowledged the presence of cheaters on his game show.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan