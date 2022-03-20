5 hilarious moments where streamers got roasted on Twitch

Twitch is, for the most part, a welcoming community where streamers big and small can foster their own audience. However, some streamers find themselves being the target of plenty of insults, sometimes even getting them from fellow creators.

While this may happen occasionally, the number of times friends have roasted each other on stream is far larger, especially amongst the top creators. Here is a list of 5 moments where Twitch streamers were roasted by friends, colleagues, and in one case, even their own chat.

5 streamers who were absolutely roasted on Twitch

5) JSchlatt roasts Mizkif's height

During a stream a few years ago, Mizkif was streaming while talking to JSchlatt, who at this time was still on hiatus from being a streamer. While on the topic of their first meeting, Mizkif stood up to show his chat about how JSchlatt had acted when he entered the room when they first met. But while doing so, JSchlatt noticed that the door to his room made Mizkif look much smaller than he is.

"That door is double your height, bro! It's f*ckin' twice the size of you!"

After receiving an absolute confidence-crushing blow, he falls silent in embarrassment, all the while trying not to laugh at the hilarious insult JSchlatt dealt to him.

4) Ludwig makes fun of QTCinderella

During one of Ludwig's streams with his girlfriend QTCinderella a few years ago, they were taste-testing a variety of candy, having fun trying exotic foreign flavors of KitKat and other popular candies.

Before taking a bite of one of the candies, Ludwig told QT to look down, and as she did so, he asked if she could see anything.

"Look down, see nothin' there?"

After realizing the joke, she slowly looked up in shock, finally smiling and saying that the insult was rude, but clearly, she found it funny enough to stifle her smile.

3) PewDiePie jokes about xQc's looks

During one of xQc's past streams, he was linked to a clip of the famous YouTuber PewDiePie watching the kids show Phineas and Ferb, where he jokingly said that one of the show's main characters, "Phineas," looked like the streamer.

"He looks like xQc right now... I'm joking, that was a joke!"

(Clip starts at 5:18)

xQc responded by trying to defend himself, saying his hair didn't match the character's, but he quickly gave up on trying to redeem himself as his chat was filled with laughing emotes.

2) xQc makes fun of Trainwrecks' stutter

While streaming with some friends, Trainwrecks was casually talking when the streamer xQc joined his call, asking if they were ready to start. Train said they're ready to go but stuttered as he tried to ask if xQc needed a minute to get ready. xQc made fun of the stutter by repeatedly stuttering, which evolved into making engine noises.

While Train slammed his desk in anger after being made fun of, he was obviously trying to hold back his laughter after xQc started making engine noises.

1) Chat roasts Erobb's outfit

While this is the only entry on the list where another streamer isn't involved, it certainly doesn't mean that the clip isn't as funny as the others. During one of Erobb's streams, he showed off the outfit he was wearing, saying that he really enjoyed the look.

However, his chat had quite the opposite opinion, with many viewers donating money to play their messages out loud for both the stream and Erobb.

"Nothing's gonna look good when it has that silly goomba head peeking out of it."

After reading a comment that was telling him he looked like the manager at an Outback Steakhouse, another message played aloud, pretending to be a customer talking to an Applebee's employee.

"Hi, is this the Applebees? Yeah, I'd like to get a table for a family of four. Do you still have the two for twenty deal?"

After reading a few more comments, another message played out loud asking Erobb to wipe the camera lens, but the message was really another setup for an absolute killer of a final roast.

"Can you wipe the camera lens off? It looks like some sh*t got on there. Nope, nevermind, that's just you, my bad."

While some of these may seem like streamers are attacking each other, it's purely just friends poking fun at each other, and in most of these clips, the streamers clearly have to hold back their own laughter.

