Mizkif and AustinShow deliver a special wheelchair van for a disabled Twitch streamer 

Matthew "Mizkif" updated his fans and viewers with a wholesome message regarding Perseus, a disabled Twitch streamer who focuses on playing games like Fortnite. During one of his latest streams, Mizkif mentioned that he and AustinShow successfully raised enough funds to buy a special needs van for the streamer.

This philanthropic endeavor by the Twitch streamer started back nine months ago when he announced that all his donations received by the viewers would be going towards helping Perseus.

"In a few days, all of my donations will be going towards one of my viewers. I am joining Pokimane and CohhCarnage in not taking donations anymore. I will be taking them, but what they'll be going for and towards is a viewer of mine named Perseus."

Mizkif and AustinShow successfully deliver a special needs van to Perseus

Mizkif's first interaction with Perseus can be traced back to 2020 when the One True King (OTK) co-founder was seen lurking around in the latter's Twitch chat and being impressed by his gaming skills in Fortnite. Since then, the streamer has pledged to help the disabled fan and Twitch streamer.

On March 23, 2022, Miz notified his fans that the pledge he took to help Perseus was successful. Exciting the MizKids, the content creator shouted out to everyone who donated $50 and above to the streamer's channel during the media sharing days.

Not wanting to make this gesture a big deal, Miz started by saying:

"If you guys don't know who this is, this is actually Perseus. So Perseus, I was giving away money like two years ago and I found him in the Fortnite section. And he knew who we were and he's actually a fan. He was like holy s**t, I can't believe you're in my chat."

He continued:

"A lot of you guys probably don't remember him, or if you do remember him, he is on my auto host. Purseus, he has said to me before that he; because I asked him if he needs help for anything, right. And he said to me that he desparetly needs a van because he cant just use a Ford van. He needs a very, like, I dont know like, its a very expensive van."

Mizkif explained more about the situation by giving a more in-depth dive into it and talking about AustinShow's role:

"It's a very expensive van that has to be like, perfectly made for people like him, who I believe has a muscular dystrophy. It's a crazy a** van. Its pretty f***ing wild. Austin being a very good friend of mine, he actually drove it to his house. I did want to go but I didn’t want to have it stolen."

The content creator soon concluded by giving an update on this successful endeavor. He moved on to watching more videos and clips which were recommended to him by the viewers in his chat.

Fans react to the streamers delivering a special needs van to Purseus

Viewers on the streamer's Twitch chat had a very wholesome reaction towards his efforts.

People on Reddit commended the streamer's actions and called it a heartwarming clip.

Miz is one of the most famous and successful streamers on Twitch who also happens to be a co-founding member of the streaming organization OTK. He is followed by a massive 1.8 million followers who has a major presence in the Just Chatting section of the streaming platform.

