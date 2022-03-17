“And I got pulled over”: Emiru shares hilarious experience of being stopped by police while hanging out with Mizkif

Ever since Emily "Emiru" became one of the newest members of One True King (OTK), Matthew "Mizkif" and her have been frequent collaborators on numerous projects.

She confirmed that they routinely socialize off-stream. Speaking about one such incident, Emiru mentioned that police had pulled her over while she and Mizkif were driving around town.

She started by setting the scene:

"I was driving back from the merch shoot and this cop starts flashing his light behind me and I was like oh my god, what did I do? I am not even speeding this time! And I got pulled over."

Emiru and Mizkif were shocked

VOD for the clip begins at 00:58:32

"And as soon as I get pulled over, the cop's like can I see your license and scan the bar code on your car, and Miz is like, is this a stolen car? I was like, what is wrong with you?"

Explaining the hilarious reaction Mizkif had during the incident, she continued to clarify why the officer pulled her over.

"But is was just because of my break lights were out. So he was like, let me know because I didn’t get like a ticket or anything. He was like, just letting you know to get that s**t fixed. But I was like holy s**t! What did I do? Oh my god."

Concluding the topic, she went on to watch another YouTube video. After a few hours, she played Super Mario 64, attempting a speed run record.

She streamed for an hour and interacted with the viewers in her Twitch chat. The American streamer also reacted to some of the trending videos on YouTube.

She recalled the hilarious incident involving her and Mizkif as she finished watching one of the latest uploads by Daily Dose of the Internet.

Fans react to Emiru getting pulled over by a police officer

Audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat were exuberant after hearing the hilarious story. A few were stunned to hear when the streamer said "this time," implying that she had been pulled over before.

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience of getting pulled over by a police officer (Images via Emiru/Twitch chat)

The 24-year-old streamer is one of the fastest-growing content creators on Twitch. Since becoming an OTK member in January 2022, her reach on the platform has skyrocketed. Presently, she is followed by 780k and averages around 12k concurrent viewers per stream.

