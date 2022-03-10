×
“For Twitter beef clout”: Pokimane on her conversation with Mizkif amid OTV vs OTK Game Night drama

Pokimane discusses her recent conversation with Mizkif (Images via Pokimanelol and Mizkif/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 10, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Imane “Pokimane'' was recently seen talking about the upcoming OfflineTV’s (OTV) first variety Game Night, which will be livestreamed on March 9, 2022. One True King’s (OTK) co-founder, Matthew “Mizkif,” was seen actively participating in the reply section of the thread where he questioned the show’s pretense.

OTV's first variety game night!!! we'll be playing some fun games tomorrow at 6:30 pm pstsee you there 🤠 https://t.co/gajnk6dtch

During her latest stream, Pokimane spoke about the subject and told her fans and viewers about her conversation with the OTK co-founder. She explained both sides of the story and hilariously mentioned why Mizkif went on to pressure OTV management by saying:

“I'm like, why are you pressing us like this on Twitter? For Twitter beef clout. Got it, got it, got it, got it.”

Pokimane discusses her recent conversation with Mizkif regarding a tweet

As a pure coincidence, OfflineTV’s variety game night is being hosted on the same day as One True King’s game night. Poki’s Twitch chat viewers expressed their disappreciation regarding the clash of the highly anticipated events.

When one viewer mentioned how both the events are going to air at the same time, Pokimane replied to the fans’ question by saying:

“OTV game night on same night as OTK. Lowkey this is really funny. I dont know if you guys saw, let me see if I can pull it up somehow.”

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer took to Twitter to share the announcement posted on the organization’s official Twitter handle. As he showcased the interaction between OfflineTV and Mizkif, she continued to talk about the situation by saying:

“So yesterday, we posted um, that our first variety game night is going to be today at 6:30 PST, but Mizkif was like question mark, question mark, question mark, question mark.”
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett ??????????????????????????????

She continued:

“And we have an OfflineTV chat and we’re like, why is Miz question marking us? And then we put two and two together and we realise that they also have a game night on Wednesday.”

She started to laugh at the situation and said that the streamer organization had no idea about OTK’s plans to host a game night. The Twitch star mentioned how her conversation with Mizkif went:

“And then I messaged Miz and I was like what’s up? We had no idea when our manager scheduled it and he was like, oh i dont give a f**k. I just like to s**tpost on Twitter. And I was like, of course, you dont care at all.”

She hilariously imitated how Mizkif spoke in his signature goofy way, making plans to hang out when he visits Los Angeles. She soon concluded her discussion by mentioning:

“But anyways, we had no idea we’ll probably obviously try not to do it at the same time as other things in the future but also, I didnt see the OTK tweet.”

Fans react to Mizkif’s conversation on the OTV’s Game Night announcement Tweet

The announcement regarding Game Night hosted by OTV gained a lot of traction. Fans and audiences compared the graphics to the OTK’s announcement and complained about how OfflineTV copied One True King's content idea.

@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett Blatantly copying @OTKnetwork huh? https://t.co/bF3fhd4kw0
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett Copied off OTK down to the artwork lol
@coolios15 @OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett you couldn't tell that otk literally copied them based on the three minecrafts? 😭😭 check the post times dude
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett seriously, copying OTK? the audacity.
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett How am I supposed to watch 10 streams at once? https://t.co/bxGh5b7unu
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett I didn't realize how many of you there are now until I seen this list. 10 people! That's huge
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett Yes!! I need a break from GTA honestly will be there on time!!
@OfflineTV @ItzMasayoshi @DisguisedToast @QuarterJade @pokimanelol @michaelreeves @LilyPichu @yvonnie @Sydeon @scarra @brodinplett the streets watch OTK game night unfortunately
OfflineTV is one of the most popular streamers and internet organizations present on the platform. It was created back in 2017 by Pokimane and Scarra. Currently, the organization has ten different streamers who specialize in different sorts of content.

