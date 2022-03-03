×
OTK announces they have "parted ways" with Artesian Builds following recent controversy

OTK announced on Twitter that they will no longer be working with PC building company Artesian Builds (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST
One True King (OTK) is one of the most popular streamer organizations on the internet. It hosts a wide variety of talented streamers who all collaborate together to create content that their fans can enjoy.

One of the biggest partnerships that they had attained was one with the custom PC company Artesian Builds, which made many members of the organization their own custom computers.

However, that very successful partnership ended today after the company came under heavy backlash yesterday following a botched giveaway stream. The company gives away a completely free PC to a Twitch streamer who they sponsor, drawing a name at random and sending the computer free of charge. However, their last giveaway went awry as the CEO of the company took issue with the random streamer that was selected, claiming that they were too small to be a legitimate entry for the PC giveaway.

This caused a huge uproar amongst the streaming community, with many dispraising the company for changing the rules of the giveaway on the spot. Following the uproar, OTK made an official statement via a tweet, saying that because of this outrageous situation, they would be terminating their partnership with the company.

https://t.co/f7cnIyKOvO

The statement reads as follows:

"We appreciate those in our community who contacted us yesterday and informed us of what happened. As of today, we have parted ways with Artesian Builds."

OTK officialy cuts ties with Artesian Builds

The statement continued by saying that they have always been an organization that wants to help other creators, and that they will always continue to do so.

"OTK is, was, and will always be a collective of streamers working together to elevate one another and produce content that is greater than the sum of its parts. We look forward to continuing our mission of pushing the envelope of what it means to be a gaming organization, and we are deeply thankful for the community that has supported us through it all."

With such big news coming forward, many Twitter users reacted, as well as other streamers like Asmongold, a founding member of the organization.

With this being the latest group to denounce Artesian Builds, more are sure to follow suit in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by R. Elahi
