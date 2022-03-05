“I will fully let you know my PC was just garbage”: Mizkif addresses the Artesian Builds drama and tells his side of the story

The controversy and drama around Artesian Builds does not seem to be coming to a halt soon. Matthew “Mizkif” opened up and spoke about his experience with the PC built specifically for him by Artesian Builds.

Noah Katz, the CEO of the company, was recently seen berating a contestant who participated in the giveaway. Katz said that content creators who have a following of less than two thousand people were under his threshold.

kia @kiapiaa_ If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) https://t.co/CzDiq7VTZP

His negative statement was instantly met with a huge backlash, and a number of influential brand ambassadors spoke out against this behavior. Mizkif is one of those content creators who recently uploaded a video to his main YouTube channel and chimed in:

“I will fully let you know my PC was just garbage.”

Mizkif talks about the PC he received by Artesian Builds and gives his thoughts on the ongoing drama

After Noah Katz' statement regarding the follower numbers affecting the participants’ chances for winning in the giveaway hosted by the company, Twitch streamers and influencers like Asmongold, NICKMERCS, and Mizkif spoke about the situation.

NICKMERCS was one of the first personalities to address this by saying that he did not support the company for its actions.

One True King (OTK), one of the most popular streamer organizations, had Aretsian Builds as their title sponsor. On March 3, 2022, the organization’s official Twitter handle notified fans and audiences that they have cut ties with Artesian Builds:

Following this, one of the co-founders of OTK uploaded an eleven minute long video where he discussed the entire fiasco and gave his thoughts regarding the same matter. The video covered him talking about Noah Katz being involved in alleged tax evasion as he watched a video by fellow content creator Onepeg.

Speaking about the PC he received from Artesian Builds, Mizkif explained the situation by saying:

“I cannot believe that PC was sent to me the way it was. It was an absolute garbage, s**t PC. It was clearly obvious it was a garbage, s**t PC. Nothing was right with it. I wish I could have said this forever ago. I absolutely hated that PC. I don't understand how they made PC and thought it was okay to ship it to me.”

The heated words against the Artesian Builds’ product shipped to him went on. He continued to talk about the PC:

“The thing is chat, I can't really say a lot of these things or do a lot of things. Its legality issues. They took my PC and they gutted it and they put it in here, they changed the parts because it was such a bad PC.”

The Austin-based Twitch streamer then commented on how bad public relations was for the company and how bad he felt for the participant, Kiapiaa:

“I always make sure that the public relations wise, it always makes it seem like everyone, the spotlight’s always on you and everyone’s always watching. That's how you do business and there’s no problems, just make sure everyones always watching it all the time. I don't understand how he can say this. I don't think that was a good idea, especially on stream. It blows my mind. I felt bad for her. I actually reached out to her.”

He continued to talk about this topic and also said that he offered a brand new PC to Kiapiaa, mentioning how OTK truly cares about their audiences and fans.

Fans react to Mizkif’s address regarding Artesian Builds drama

Audiences and viewers in the streamer’s YouTube comments section applauded and commended the streamer’s for cutting ties with Artesian Build and speaking about his experience with the company's product.

The brand image in the public eye has been dealt a severe blow. There has been a lot of backlash against Artesian Builds on different social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube. Noah Kats uploaded a minute-and-a-half-long video on Twitter where he acknowledged his actions and apologized for it.

