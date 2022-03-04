Mizkif reveals his heart is "100% normal again" on Twitter, fans celebrate

Mizkif, one of Twitch's top streamers, announced on Twitter that his recent issues with his heart had been resolved, causing fans to celebrate the good news.

Mathew "Mizkif" is a popular Twitch streamer who constantly collaborates with streamers as he hosts gameshows, plays video games, and sometimes just sits down to chat with his audience. He is also one of the founding members of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), a group of streamers from all different backgrounds who constantly make content together.

However, some fans of his may not know that the popular streamer has a heart virus called Viral Myocarditis, which is essentially an inflammation in the heart's muscles. The virus lays dormant in his heart, but in the unlikely instance that it could become active, it could lead to many possible heart issues and possible death.

He tweeted earlier this year that he would be taking a day off from streaming as his heart was having palpitations, meaning the heart would beat in irregular patterns at random.

Mizkif @REALMizkif No stream, my hearts doing some weird palpitations from drinking last night and I just need to sleep/take ibuprofen.



Don’t freak out about this it happens all the time. I just need a day to chill.



With love,



Mizkif reveals his heart issues have resolved

The tweet worried fans and friends, but today, those worries can be put to rest as he announced on Twitter that his recent trip to the doctor's office revealed that his heart was back to normal.

Mizkif @REALMizkif JUST WENT TO THE DOCTOR GOT AN ULTRASOUND AND MY HEART IS 100% NORMAL AGAIN JUST WENT TO THE DOCTOR GOT AN ULTRASOUND AND MY HEART IS 100% NORMAL AGAIN 💝🎉🎊

It's unclear as of now whether he means that his recent issues have been resolved or that his myocarditis has healed on its own. To avoid spreading false assumptions until he clarifies his statement, the safest option to assume would be the former choice, so we will be going off of that assumption for the article.

Whether he meant the problem is now completely healed or not, fans still celebrated the news that their favorite streamer is back to 100%. Friends and fans alike shared their excitement for the good news under Mizkif's tweet, with many joking that he can now participate in his regular sessions of having guests wear shock collars.

Nick Polom @nmplol @REALMizkif Thank god I was about to start view botting @REALMizkif Thank god I was about to start view botting

Calix @Marcus_Antonsen @REALMizkif Good for you Matt! I’ve just got an new heart transplanted @REALMizkif Good for you Matt! I’ve just got an new heart transplanted😎 https://t.co/ttPE7SWZGk

Tano @Not_Tanomalous @REALMizkif Yo congrats man! So that means you can finally go past 10 on the shock collar right? :) @REALMizkif Yo congrats man! So that means you can finally go past 10 on the shock collar right? :)

Thechak @TheChak_ @REALMizkif Me ready to fight your heart if it’s mean to you again. @REALMizkif Me ready to fight your heart if it’s mean to you again. https://t.co/MIleP7PkaN

With an overwhelming amount of support shown towards the streamer, his next stream will surely be filled with messages of kindness and love.

