“It was an absolute garbage sh*t PC”: Mizkif calls out Artesian Builds following giveaway drama

Mizkif went on stream today to talk about the recent controversy surrounding one of his sponsors, Artesian Builds, a company that has built him and other members of OTK custom PCs in the past.

Mizkif is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, on top of being one of the founding members of the popular streamer organization One True Kind (OTK). He constantly collaborates with other streamers in the industry, hosting game shows that bring streamers from opposite ends of the platform to the same stream.

Today, he went on Twitch to give his thoughts on the latest drama involving Artesian Builds, where they held a custom PC giveaway but refused to provide the prize to the lucky contestant. In the words of the company's CEO (who was running the giveaway), the streamer was "too small" to be a legitimate contestant. However, this was a rule which was never mentioned by anyone at the company.

After OTK released an official statement on Twitter saying that they will no longer be working with the company, Mizkif announced that he would be talking about the situation on his stream, and since he was no longer worried about losing a sponsorship, he spoke very openly about the company and the products they produced.

"I will fully let you know that, yeah, my PC was just garbage. I cannot believe that that PC was sent to me the way it was. I think it was an absolute garbage, sh*t PC, it was clearly obvious it was a garbage, sh*t PC. There was nothing right with it."

Mizkif lets it all out after breaking ties with Artesian Builds

After criticizing the company for sending him such an awful PC, he said that he wishes he could have voiced his complaints a long time ago and that he was confused over how the company thought that the PC was ready to use.

"I wish I could have said this forever ago, I absolutely hated that PC. I don't understand how they made that PC, and thought it was okay to ship it to me."

He later clarified in the stream that he never heard anything negative from fans who bought PCs from Artesian Builds, but his special custom PC was just so bad that he almost couldn't stand it.

Users on Reddit shared their thoughts on the whole situation, with some questioning how a company that only built PCs could be so bad at it.

With a large number of streamers dropping Artesian Builds as sponsors, this situation could likely end up adversely affecting the company. With both poor public relations and problematic products, this incident is being heavily discussed by the gaming community.

