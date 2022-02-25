"It wasn't a fun time, it was f***ing annoying": Mizkif expresses his concerns over TwitchCon 2022

During a recent livestream, Matthew “Mizkif” expressed his concerns over the upcoming in-person TwitchCon scheduled to be held in two different locations.

Twitch notified fans and audiences that the most anticipated event would come back in 2022. Many streamers and content creators reacted to the announcement and had different takes.

TwitchCon’s official Twitter account made the public announcement on February 24, 2022, saying that TwitchCon will be held in two different locations, i.e., in Amsterdam from July 16 to 17 and in San Diego, California from October 7 to 9.

TwitchCon @TwitchCon



TwitchCon 2022.

Amsterdam, July 16-17.

San Diego, October 7-9.



Answer the call for content, book your hotels and get all the updates you need at Pack up. Suit up. Show up. TwitchCon is back and it won’t be the same without you.TwitchCon 2022.Amsterdam, July 16-17.San Diego, October 7-9.Answer the call for content, book your hotels and get all the updates you need at link.twitch.tv/3rwfhwt Pack up. Suit up. Show up. TwitchCon is back and it won’t be the same without you.TwitchCon 2022.🇳🇱 Amsterdam, July 16-17.🇺🇸 San Diego, October 7-9.Answer the call for content, book your hotels and get all the updates you need at link.twitch.tv/3rwfhwt. https://t.co/SfiJRxgIV0

Mizkif had his concerns regarding the event because of the sheer number of people present for it. He expressed his prior experiences at the event back before the pandemic. As he gave examples of his past experiences with fellow streamer Felix "xQc," he mentioned that:

“I was with Felix and he was getting bombarded with people. Left and right. All the time he was getting f***ing bombarded. It was annoying. It wasn't a fun time, it was f***king annoying.”

Mizkif talks about the upcoming TwitchCon 2022 in-person event on his stream

VOD for the clip starts off at 00:41:45

Mizkif had just begun his daily livestream and had been streaming for about an hour and a half. As usual, he was browsing different subreddits on Reddit and was talking to his viewers in the Twitch chat as he did during the introduction part of his stream.

He was casually browsing the subreddit LiveStreamFail when he saw a highly rated post joking about the upcoming TwitchCon 2022 event.

He then acknowledged the recent announcement by mentioning it to his viewers. He started right off the bat by saying that he wasn't confident about going to the in-person event.

The streamer then mentioned it was okay for him to go to the European TwitchCon, but he was not sure about the one in North America. According to the streamer, the reason behind this was that the North American audience for TwitchCon was more childlike than their European counterparts.

Talking about his past experience in the American TwitchCon, Mizkif said:

“It was everywhere where people were trying to get through. He (xQc) had back then, two years ago chat, he was at like 50k viewers at TwitchCon.”

He continued by talking about his current scenario:

“You realise that I go live at TwitchCon now, I’d probably have a 100k. You realise if he (xQc) goes live on TwitchCon, he’d probably have 200 to 300k.”

The streamer then went on to express his fear about the situation with so many people around him at once:

“Its like, that growth has happened over the past few years, I am personally, just like… scared i guess? The amount of people that would be coming up, it’ll be like, holy f**k, you know?”

As a concluding remark, he said:

“So, I don't know if I'll go to TwitchCon if Twitch; maybe they can help me with some like serious security so that I am not getting bombarded. Remember when Pokimane had security, right?”

Fans react to Mizkif’s concerns over TwitchCon 2022

The audience on the Twitch chat of the streamer agreed with what he had said. They, too, suggested he get some security. Some of them made fun of him when he mentioned that he would get a huge concurrent viewership if he planned to go to American TwitchCon.

Twitch chat's reaction towards Mizkif's concerns (Images via Mizkif/Twitch chat)

The livestreaming giant Twitch had been conducting the online-only version of TwitchCon since the pandemic began, which was called "GlitchCon." The convention was subsequently canceled in 2021, and fans thought it would be canceled again in 2022.

TwitchCon 2022 staff have clarified that ample security and safety measures will be taken care of during the in-person event. It might be a requirement for all the attendees to be fully vaccinated to enter the event.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha