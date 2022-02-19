"I received an absolutely insane NFT sponsor offer": xQc reveals he turned down a $1.2 million NFT sponsor

Earlier today, Felix “xQc '' revealed that he was offered a staggering amount of money to promote a Non-fungible Token (NFT) project while he was live streaming. As he spoke about his recent sponsorship deal, the streamer revealed that he had turned down the deal worth $1.2 million.

“Alright, today guys… today I received an absolutely insane NFT sponsor offer.”

xQc declined $1.2 million to promote an NFT project

VOD for the clip starts at 00:05:19

He had just begun his daily livestream and was about five minutes into it. As he sipped his morning coffee and got ready to stream, he revealed to his audience in his Twitch chat about a recent deal he was offered.

Like the recent trend of promoting NFTs and cryptocurrency coins through internet influencers and content creators, the Canadian streamer, too, was roped into an offer that had a huge amount of sponsorship money attached to it. As he continued to speak about it, the streamer mentioned:

“The amounts are astronomical!”

The streamer then went on to say how fun it was denying the NFT sponsors:

“It was even more fun to tell them no.”

Taking a sip of his coffee, the streamer pondered if it was safe to talk about the deal on stream:

“I don't even know if I should talk about it. I don't think we should talk about it.”

But instantly, he went on to detail the intricacies of the deal and mentioned what all was required from him:

“Okay, watch this. Okay. Overlay, shoutout and visits for five minutes and three tweets. $1.2 million. Holy! That’s a f***ing racket. That is a f***ing racket if I’ve ever seen one.”

He joked after the revelation about how the sponsors would end up paying the streamer in JPEGs. He quickly moved on from the topic and went on with his stream as usual.

Fans react to xQc declining a 1.2 million-dollar sponsorship

Audiences and fans on Reddit were shocked and astounded to learn how much the NFT projects offer to the biggest streamers on the platform. Some fans argued how NFTs are set as predatory scams.

NFT sponsorships and deals have become prevalent in the past few months now. Many streamers have shown their dislike towards the concept of NFTs.

HasanAbi is one of the most recent streamers who voiced his opinion by stating that NFTs were not real art and just copy-pasted content.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha