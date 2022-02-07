“Quite literally a copy-paste”: HasanAbi hits out at NFTs, argues that it’s not real art

Hasan "HasanAbi" has weighed in on the ongoing discussion amongst creators and viewers about NFTs. NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens are blockchain assets that artists can supposedly use to sell their art.

In a newly released video, Hasan Abi takes an anti-NFT stand and says NFTs are "not-art" and calls them nothing but a pyramid scheme.

Earlier, Hasan has poked fun at the seriousness some people view NFTs. However, this is the first instance where the issue has raised an angry rant out of him.

HasanAbi on NFTs: All you need to know

Hasan "HasanAbi" started his rant while viewing a clip of Paris Hilton on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy started talking about how Ms. Hilton introduced him to NFTs and their experience buying similar ones, prompting Hasan to pause the clip and start speaking to his audience,

This is disgusting. These f**king apes. This is nothing this is a hashtag ad. Give me all your money, dumba**. Give me your money you stupid f**k. That's what this ad is.

He launched into his hate for cryptocurrency and NFTs right after,

I hate it. I hate it I hate cryptocurrency. I hope all these rich people lose their money. I'm sorry but I hate crypto I f**king hate the NFT shit hate the apes...they're such transparent fucking ponzi schemes. I hate it so much i'm gonna end up watching that two hour Folding Ideas video.

He continued to explain why he felt NFT's were not going to help out creators in any way,

It just makes me so angry. People try to act like they're gonna really help out the creator economy. It's gonna revitalize it It's gonna revolutionize it. IT'S NOT , It's a Ponzi Scheme, it's a ponzi scheme for an ugly duck or an ugly ape that they f**king copy paste. It's created by people who don't know anything about art.

He also explained how the introduction of NFTs would impact the financial side of the art world,

It's disgusting. The art space is always been very elitist, very insular and also been used as a way to hide your assets. It's a way to do tax evasion and now these dumba**es went and made it even more narly.

Fans react to Hasan Abi's views on NFTs

HasanAbi joins a string of many streamers and creators, from the likes of Pokimane and Mr WhoseTheBoss, who have criticized NFTs. An overwhelming majority of fans and many first-time viewers also seemed to agree with Hasan's views.

Many HasanAbi fans have also actively started taking public positions against NFTs since the video went live.

One user hilariously asked someone to give Hasan an NFT of his own views

Also Read Article Continues below

HasanAbi has taken anti-crypto positions in the past, and most of the community is not surprised at the stand he has taken on NFTs. It remains to be seen whether proposed changes to the regulation of NFTs will affect the opinion and he and others in the streaming community on the issue.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar