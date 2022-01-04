Is Jimmy Fallon vaccinated? 'The Tonight Show' host reveals breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis 

American television host Jimmy Fallon has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram on January 3, the 47-year-old comedian shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and sitting alone in an isolation room.

As per his post, Fallon tested positive on the first day of his holiday break, i.e. on December 18, but now he is all well and back to work.

After he revealed the news, his A-lister friends wished him well.

Actress Reese Witherspoon wrote:

"Hope you had a speedy recovery!"

Musician Morris Day said:

"Feel better soon Brotha Jimmy"

Writer Jake Fogelnest commented:

"I still can’t believe this is a real room, but I’m happy that it is?"

Actress Kristin Chenoweth said:

"Jimmy please rest. Eat. Repeat. Feel better."

Songstress Debbie Gibson wrote:

"Feel better soon ! We all love you I mean, like … EVERYBODY !!!"

Further in his post, he thanked the doctors and nurses for helping people get vaccinated. Fallon also expressed gratitude for broadcast company NBC for taking the test protocols.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned on the night of January 3 with guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.

Jimmy Fallon is double vaccinated and has even had a booster shot

During his January 3 show, the comedian also revealed that his daughters, Frances Cole and Winnie Rose, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Fallon revealed that he feared he would spend the holiday season away from his family but called it a "Christmas miracle" when he was able to reunite with them:

"They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine. They had the sniffles – Fran had sniffles for like two days, Winnie had no symptoms at all."

Fallon is one of a handful of celebrities who has tested positive for coronavirus in recent times. The list includes Hugh Jackman, Debra Messing, Jessie J, Whoopi Goldberg, and LL Cool J.

The news about Jimmy Fallon testing positive comes weeks after the TV host joined forces with singers Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion to release a Covid-friendly tune titled It Was A... (Masked Christmas)

Jimmy Fallon posted music video teasers on his Instagram account where he could be seen dancing with Stallion and Grande while wearing animated masks.

The lyrics read:

"It was a masked Christmas, we're stuck in the house, we covered our nose, we covered our mouth" and "this Christmastime, we'll be in line for a booster."

In another post, Stallion was seen donning a nurse's uniform while holding vaccine syringes.

Edited by Prem Deshpande