What did Megan Thee Stallion graduate with? Rapper celebrates her graduation from Texas Southern University 

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is now a graduate. The 26-year-old songstress completed her bachelor's degree from Texas Southern University, United States, on December 11.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Grammy winner expressed her excitement about the day, with #MeganTheeGraduate that has been trending on the social media platform.

The Cognac Queen singer also shared a streaming link with her 34 million Instagram and Twitter followers alongside her graduation pictures as a teaser.

What did Megan Thee Stallion graduate with?

Megan Thee Stallion earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration. She set this goal to honor her late mother and her late grandmother.

The songstress was presented with her diploma shortly after 12.00 pm local time, shaking hands with Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, the 13th president of TSU. Several faculty members even took a selfie with Stallion after she walked off the stage.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the rapper shared pictures of her graduation, where she can be seen dressed in a robe and holding her degree.

Megan Thee Stallion is passionate about education and has even created scholarships for women of color, encouraging others to pursue their dreams. In October 2020, she started the Don't Stop Scholarship which provides $10,000 scholarships to two women of colour who are pursuing under-graduation or post-graduation degree in any study field.

In a previous interview with Coach Conversations, Stallion talked about how her family, especially women, has been her biggest cheerleader when it comes to education.

She said:

"I have been in college for probably about seven years, so when I finally get that degree in my hands it’s just gonna show me that whatever I put my mind to, I can do it."

Stallion also said that she puts her heart-and-soul into whatever she is doing, whether it is rapping or earning a degree.

Speaking to media outlet PEOPLE, Stallion also talked about her post-graduation plans with her university fellowmates.

"I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?' I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."

Reportedly, Megan Thee Stallion took admission as a part-time student at Texas Southern University. She finished her degree via online classes this year.

