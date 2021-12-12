How old is Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper's TSU graduation day tweets take internet by storm

On Saturday, December 11, rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration. The singer-songwriter announced the news via her Twitter.
She wrote,
"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate."
Megan Thee Stallion (26) also shared the TSU website link with her followers to watch the livestream of her graduation ceremony. She also tweeted snaps of her graduation cap and degree with her custom Twitter emoji, saying:
"#MeganTheeGraduate WE DID IT HOTTIES."
What did Megan Thee Stallion say about her graduation from TSU?
In a June 2020 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Megan cited her late mother, who passed away from brain cancer in 2019, as one of the biggest influences for her higher education. She said"
"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud."
The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer also added:
"My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."
On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion shared a tweet with her followers motivating them to follow their dreams and education at the same time. She wrote:
"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU. Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time."
How Megan Thee Stallion's followers reacted to her graduation from TSU
While her fans and followers were proud of Megan for graduating even after maintaining her career, several renowned personalities also congratulated the rapper.
The US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, congratulated Megan Thee Stallion ahead of her graduation. In a video, Cardona addressed her and said:
"You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you."
Meanwhile, singer and rapper Cardi B also tweeted a snap of Megan on Twitter, congratulating her. The WAP singer wrote,
"Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you."
What is Megan Thee Stallion's plan after her graduation?
After starting her college education in the mid-2010s, Megan Thee Stallion finally worked for and received her degree in 2021. In February, she replied to a hateful tweet saying that she would be opening an assisted-living medical facility after her graduation.
However, Megan did not mention pursuing higher studies in the future, which might be insinuating that the rapper will focus on her career and ventures for the time being.