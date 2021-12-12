How old is Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper's TSU graduation day tweets take internet by storm

On Saturday, December 11, rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration. The singer-songwriter announced the news via her Twitter.

She wrote,

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate."

Megan Thee Stallion (26) also shared the TSU website link with her followers to watch the livestream of her graduation ceremony. She also tweeted snaps of her graduation cap and degree with her custom Twitter emoji, saying:

"#MeganTheeGraduate WE DID IT HOTTIES."

What did Megan Thee Stallion say about her graduation from TSU?

In a June 2020 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Megan cited her late mother, who passed away from brain cancer in 2019, as one of the biggest influences for her higher education. She said"

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud."

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer also added:

"My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion shared a tweet with her followers motivating them to follow their dreams and education at the same time. She wrote:

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU. Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time."

How Megan Thee Stallion's followers reacted to her graduation from TSU

While her fans and followers were proud of Megan for graduating even after maintaining her career, several renowned personalities also congratulated the rapper.

‧͙⁺˚diep*༓☾ @tiinasnow @theestallion we‘re so ready to graduate with you! it‘s going to be emotional not gonna lie 😭 #hottiegrad @theestallion we‘re so ready to graduate with you! it‘s going to be emotional not gonna lie 😭 #hottiegrad

WILLℹ️🅰️Ⓜ️ @atb__william Imagine being able to say you became a Grammy winner & a college graduate in the same year. That’s a flex😌👏🏾 #MeganTheeGraduate Imagine being able to say you became a Grammy winner & a college graduate in the same year. That’s a flex😌👏🏾 #MeganTheeGraduate https://t.co/8lCmSxMZ1n

Michael Chancley, MSW @KingPiscean504 Megan getting a Grammy and her Bachelor’s Degree in the same year is a good look for not just “Female Rap”, but for Hip Hop period. Congrats #MeganTheeGraduate Megan getting a Grammy and her Bachelor’s Degree in the same year is a good look for not just “Female Rap”, but for Hip Hop period. Congrats #MeganTheeGraduate https://t.co/wB2C79e2sc

I am Yimi Kyrabo @YKyrabo @MsLaToshaBrown @theestallion @TexasSouthern This woman has potential to rank among Kings and Queens of the industry. She also has great entrepreneurial and leadership skills to boot. How many stars with her millions and endorsements would even bother to complete a degree? Impressive to say the least. @MsLaToshaBrown @theestallion @TexasSouthern This woman has potential to rank among Kings and Queens of the industry. She also has great entrepreneurial and leadership skills to boot. How many stars with her millions and endorsements would even bother to complete a degree? Impressive to say the least.

melody @melodynextdoor me tuned into this entire graduation for megan like she part of my family #megantheegraduate me tuned into this entire graduation for megan like she part of my family #megantheegraduate https://t.co/vtck9v8ZlO

Asia Nicole @Asiasnooks Congratulations to #MeganTheeGraduate working and being in school is NOT easy by any means. To have someone at the height of their career showing people that education is STILL valuable is something that needs to be celebrated. Congratulations to #MeganTheeGraduate working and being in school is NOT easy by any means. To have someone at the height of their career showing people that education is STILL valuable is something that needs to be celebrated.

The US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, congratulated Megan Thee Stallion ahead of her graduation. In a video, Cardona addressed her and said:

"You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you."

Meanwhile, singer and rapper Cardi B also tweeted a snap of Megan on Twitter, congratulating her. The WAP singer wrote,

"Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you."

Cardi B @iamcardib Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you. Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you. https://t.co/iqveHPWf4x

What is Megan Thee Stallion's plan after her graduation?

TINA SNOW @theestallion M @embermuna I can’t believe she was gonna end up in the health field, thank god she chose rapping 😭 twitter.com/theestallion/s… I can’t believe she was gonna end up in the health field, thank god she chose rapping 😭 twitter.com/theestallion/s… Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe twitter.com/embermuna/stat… Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe twitter.com/embermuna/stat…

After starting her college education in the mid-2010s, Megan Thee Stallion finally worked for and received her degree in 2021. In February, she replied to a hateful tweet saying that she would be opening an assisted-living medical facility after her graduation.

However, Megan did not mention pursuing higher studies in the future, which might be insinuating that the rapper will focus on her career and ventures for the time being.

