Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion sandwich: Price, merch, availability, and all about the 'Hottie sauce' collab 

Popeyes and Meghan Thee Stallion recently announced a unique collaboration, which includes a new sauce named “Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce.” The restaurant chain and the rapper, now a Popeyes franchise owner, will also introduce merchandise available from October 19.

The collaboration also includes a six-figure donation to Houston's Random Acts of Kindness. Meghan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, spoke about the partnership in a press release. She said,

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants.”

The singer-songwriter also added,

“I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

TINA SNOW @theestallion THEE HOTTIE SAUCE IS HERE🔥🔥🔥🔥 GET TO A POPEYES NOWWW THEE HOTTIE SAUCE IS HERE🔥🔥🔥🔥 GET TO A POPEYES NOWWW https://t.co/aOUvJLS8UF

Meanwhile, the president of Popeyes Americas, Sami Siddiqui, said,

“Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons...we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family...”

Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch

Popeyes X Megan Thee Stallion merch (Image via Business Wire / Popeyes)

Megan Thee Stallion's ‘Thee Hottie Sauce’ will be available from October 19 but for a limited time. The sauce will be available on three items - Hottie Chicken Sandwich, 8 PC Hottie Chicken Nuggets, and 12 PC Hottie Chicken Nuggets.

According to the press release,

“Popeyes Rewards members who purchase any eligible Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce item on the app or online will earn 100 bonus points per purchase. US only.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s merchandise for the collaboration with Popeyes is called Thee Heat collection, already available on the brand's website. The other two collections - Animegan and New Nostalgia - will be released soon.

Thee Heat

Popeyes X Megan Thee Stallion merch (Image via Business Wire / Popeyes)

This collection will include:

Neon dripped cropped t-shirt for $30

Unisex ‘It’s lit’ t-shirt for $30

Unisex Saucy long-sleeve t-shirt for $40

Extra hot bikini for $50

Neon Drip Tumbler for $25

4OE 3 Piece Plush toy for $35

All items are available now, except the bikini and the plush toy, which are on pre-sale. ‘Thee Heat’ Collection is also shipping internationally.

Also Read

As of now, all the collections will be sold exclusively via Popoyes' online store. The store has a no return and exchange policy. However, the Q&A section mentions that they “will make it right” if there is any damage or missing item after shipment.

Edited by Srijan Sen