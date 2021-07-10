Where to buy Loki Funko Pops and merch: Release date and cost of Alligator Loki, variant T-shirts, and more explored

"Loki," the latest Marvel show on Disney Plus, has become the most popular MCU show on the platform. The series deals with several multiversal characters known as "variants," propelling the MCU in a new direction.

On July 9th, Funko tweeted an announcement for its newest collectible collection of the Loki series. The pop culture collectible brand also mentioned that the collection is available for pre-orders from Friday.

Different variants showing up in the show are expected to boost the hype over the collectibles. Marvel has partnered with Funko for these "Funko pop" figures, while other merchandise is available on the Disney store.

How many Funko Pops will be available for Loki?

Currently, there are eight Funko Pops available for Loki series characters shown till Episode 5. These include:

1) The primary variants are Loki Laufeyson L1130 and Sylvie Laufeydottir

Loki and Sylvie's looks (Image via Funko/Marvel)

The God of Mischief's Funko Pop figure is based on Tom Hiddleston's look in Episode 2, where he wears a formal shirt with a tie and a TVA jacket.

Sylvie's (played by Sophia Di Martino) figurine is based on her attire from Episode 3, complete with the "broken horn" headgear.

2) TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius

Mobius' look (Image via Funko/Marvel)

Agent Mobius's (played by Owen Wilson) figure is based on his default look.

3) Judge Ravonna Renslayer

The judge and her buddy (Image via Funko/Marvel)

Ravonna Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) has her pop based on her look as the TVA Judge (she is also briefly seen as a TVA hunter in the series).

Ravonna's figure also comes with a "buddy" of TVA's AI "Miss Minutes."

4) Classic Loki (played by Richard E Grant)

The variants are shown in Episodes 4 and 5, including "Classic Loki," "Kid Loki," "President Loki," and the most superior and overpowered Loki variant, "Alligator Loki."

Classical at its best (Image via Funko/Marvel)

5) President Loki (based on the alternate variant of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston)

All rise for the prez (Image via Funko/Marvel)

6) Kid Loki (played by Jack Veal)

Now isn't that cute? (Image via Funko/Marvel)

Most of the secondary variants' figures are based on their default look in the series and do not come with any accessories. However, Kid Loki's figure is seen wielding his dagger and has "Alligator Loki" on the figure's right shoulder.

7) Alligator Loki

The alligator has been released (Image via Funko/Marvel)

Cost and release time

Almost all of the "pop" figures are expected to cost around $11-$13 (plus shipping in some cases).

The figures are expected to ship in August.

Where to buy

Classic Loki - LunchBox exclusive

Alligator Loki - HotTopic exclusive

Entertainment Earth

Funko (Official)

While an image of Hunter B-15's (played by Wunmi Mosaku) pop was seen in a cover picture of an article on Marvel.com, Funko has not officially confirmed its existence on Twitter.

Funko has also released some merchandise in partnership with Marvel, including a Loki backpack and t-shirt.

