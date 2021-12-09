'Black-ish' Season 8 cast list: Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, and others star in ABC drama

The eighth season of Black-ish will be the last and final season as the series wraps up this winter. Black-ish garnered huge success and high ratings when it was released in 2014. It also won many Emmys and Peabody awards.

The show's success has also prompted a spin-off titled Grown-ish, which stars Shahidi as her character travels to college. In May 2019, ABC ordered a short-lived prequel series, Mixed-ish, centered on young Bow and her biracial family in 1980s.

A look at the cast list of ABC sitcom 'Black-ish'

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson

Anthony Anderson is an American actor, comedian, and game show host appearing in numerous films and television shows. He has starred in his short-lived sitcom, All About the Andersons, and the ABC sitcom Black-ish and the Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show during its fifth and final season.

Anderson is known for his leading roles in the drama series K-Ville, The Shield, and NYPD Detective Kevin Bernard on the NBC crime drama Law & Order.

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress. She is known for playing Zoey Johnson in the sitcom Black-ish. She is also a part of Grown-ish (spin-off series). She has also worked in films like Imagine That (2009), Smallfoot (2018), and a significant role in The Sun Is Also a Star (2019).

Yara Shahidi is also a youth activist.

Others in the cast of 'Black-ish'

The Black-ish cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jennifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne.

Watch all seven seasons of Black-ish on Hulu. The final season will be released on January 4, 2022.

