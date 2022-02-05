“The one thing we had over women”: Asmongold brands ongoing crypto/NFT trend ‘dumber than astrology’

During a recent livestream, Zack "Asmongold" broke into a mini-rant on how dumb he thought NFTs and cryptocurrency trends are. While watching a video talking about NFTs, he paused, and compared the NFT trend to Astrology.
According to the streamer, Thanks to NFTs and cryptocurrency, men don’t have that anymore. He lights the community up in the clip, his chat praising his take on the whole situation.
"The one thing we had over women is that we could make fun of the Astrology s**t. And we managed to come up with something even dumber than that. We managed to come up with something even stupider than Astrology with this horses**t.”
Asmongold says NFTs are even dumber than Astrology
While watching a video about NFTs, the streamer talked about how stupid the whole craze was, and he did not mince any words about NFTs just in general. The video was talking about an upcoming Netmarble Games that will utilize the metaverse and NFTs, and so Asmongold spoke about the NFT craze.
The shot at Astrology was likely just to say that Astrology has no effect on people's lives, but it's often discussed and has mean ascribed to it.
He spoke about how the cryptocurrency market was male-dominated:
“You know what's really fucking upsetting about this? A lot of people in the cryptocurrency, it's guys right? It's mainly guys in the space."
Asmongold pointed out that just because something is rare, or few were printed, does not in any way make it valuable. When asked about there being a demand for NFTs, Asmongold said there isn’t one. People aren’t after these NFTs to own them at all.
The streamer spoke about how people bought NFTs just so they could find someone who would buy it off them for a higher price.
Asmongold’s chat overwhelmingly supported his take and agreed that NFTs are a scam, but not everyone feels the same way about them. It’s a discussion that firmly divides the internet as a whole.
Redditors react to Asmongold's take on digital currency and NFTs
The streamer's comments have, unsurprisingly, started a debate on Reddit. Since there are people that favor one side over the other, it seems like the conversation did not start well, since a couple of comments have been deleted by the moderator. With the issue still fresh, more comments are expected to roll in overtime.
One Redditor spoke about this as well, not sure why people complained about NFTs at all with their reasonable argument. They compared it to a player’s Blizzard account where the user doesn’t actually own anything on it.
The internet is divided on NFTs and cryptocurrency
NFTs and cryptocurrency are a topic that nearly everyone has an opinion on. Some feel like they are an investment, a collectible worth owning, while others say NFTs are terrible for the environment and are nothing but money laundering scams for those who are already wealthy.
Twitter certainly had opinions one way or another.
The positives of NFTs
Some feel they have good reasons to own NFTs, and that they made sense to have, as an investment.
Others simply liked having them, without much of an explanation.
There are users on social media who also see hope that communities could benefit and help each other, through the use of NFTs and crypto.
Many celebrities have gotten into the act recently, like Brie Larson, which has caused its own internet buzz. Some people like NFTs simply because they seem like a fun challenge to acquire them.
Despite the environmental concerns, some NFT minters claimed their systems consume far less energy and don't harm the environment.
Why are NFTs seen as bad?
One thought on the internet is that NFTs were simply good for nothing.
Others liken it to skin gambling/purchasing in other games, and that’s how they could tell it’s not a pleasant scene to be involved in.
Other than the environmental impacts of cryptocurrency, another major negative is how much art gets stolen and used for NFTs.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
There are certainly arguments to be had on both sides of the NFT discussion, but as far as Asmongold is concerned, it’s incredibly dumb and serves no purpose other than to scam people.