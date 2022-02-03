"People are gonna call him ScamOG": Asmongold talks streamers scamming their audience and getting away with it 

A recent Asmongold Twitch stream had him calling out streamers who openly scammed their audiences, got away with it, and are still successful and influential. This came because of the streamer watching a Coffeezilla video about IcePoseidon.

IcePoseidon has been accused of scamming his community out of $500,000, and this led to the streamer discussing JoshOG, of CS:GO Lotto fame.

“So there’s actually a really good f**king use case of people that scam their audience, they pretend, ‘Ohhh, well!’, you know, and he had to deal with some s**t for a few years! He did! People hated him! And they’re gonna call him ScamOG, and you know what happens? He bans them in his chat, and he says ‘good vibes, boys!’, puts on the banana suit, and keeps streaming.”

(Clip begins at 8:29:40)

While watching a Coffeezilla video about the latest IcePoseidon drama, Asmongold took some time to rant about how these bigger streamers have gotten away with scamming their audience. In particular, he took a shot at JoshOG.

In the clip, he singled out JoshOG, well-known for being a part of the CS:GO Lotto scandal. The CSGO Lotto website was something used by streamers to show they were “winning” skins through the website, and the site reportedly paid streamers to fake videos of them winning on the website.

It was a scandal JoshOG was a part of, and Asmongold used it as his talking point. In the stream, Asmongold said that streamers like this were going to keep being successful no matter what.

The streamer talked about how JoshOG, years later, has a sponsorship deal from Amazon for New World, which was worth a significant amount of money.

“The reason why people think they’re gonna get away with it, is, that, everybody gets away with it! That’s why! That’s why! Because they do!”

He referenced several crypto scams that streamers have been a part of, from MILFcoin, and Save the Children. But since none of those people have been punished, other streamers are emboldened and do not fear repercussions.

Reddit responds to Asmongold’s rant about JoshOG

This quickly led to a discourse on Reddit about the situation. One commenter said they can’t wait for Summit1g to defend him, him likely meaning IcePoseidon, as the latest streamer caught up in a crypto scandal.

One user offered proof of JoshOG ignoring talk of his alleged scam in a streamable clip via Reddit comment. The comment also had a video of Summit1g defending JoshOG’s CS:GO Lotto involvement.

Another user suggested that Summit1g defended JoshOG to gain his audience.

Others kept it simple and said that when they see "ScamOG," they upvote. Quite a few Redditors have zero love for the streamer.

The thread also dredged up other scams by streamers, such as FaZe Clan, tmartn, and Syndicate.

For those that have not seen the stream, one Redditor shared the video by Coffezilla, and another user expressed his shock that someone would invest in an IcePoseidon coin.

Asmongold did not call out JoshOG, but only used him as an example of how streamers get away with scamming their audience and why it continues to happen.

