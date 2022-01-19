“Just stop”: Asmongold explains his annoyance with Reddit moderators, refers to them as “janitors”

Zach "Asmongold" gave his commentary on the recent trend of using 'megathreads' on Reddit, a new way to sort and collect posts that are on the same topic. The point of the megathread is to pull large scale topics with multiple posts centering around or relating to one topic into a singular location that can be organized by the team of mods on the subreddit, in theory making it easier to find all of the required info and background on the topic.

Asmongold, a founding member of OTK, claims that this new way of compiling posts can be invasive to the way posts are viewed, further stating that he believes mods are overstepping with their influence on the flow of content published on subreddits:

"It's so annoying to me, that these Reddit moderators keep trying to force people into these megathreads. The same thing's happening on LSF. Just stop."

Asmongold criticizes Reddit mods for being "annoying"

During his rant on the subject, Asmongold describes how moderators aren't supposed to make huge decisions for the subreddits they inhabit, instead they should only make sure that posts follow guidelines:

"Listen, your job as a moderator is just to moderate, you're not a content creator, the users are content creators. Just step back, let people post what they're gonna f*cking post, and move away. If it breaks the rules, then f*cking get rid of it, and if it doesn't, leave it the f*ck alone."

He then goes even further in disparaging the mod's role on Reddit, claiming that they are nothing more than a janitor:

"You're a janitor, not a f*cking organizer or a manager. It's so annoying."

This impromptu rant certainly makes it seem like the topic has been on Asmongold's mind recently, and it all happened to boil over while on stream. As Asmondgold mentioned, the trend of meagathreads has started being used on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, having been used to compile the various posts about any one drama into a single place.

According to the subreddit, they do this to have a main page that isn't flooded with the same topic spread across posts.

"LSF's goal has been to strike a balance between funny & interesting clips and news & drama. When drama hits LSF it usually takes up front page entirely. As a compromise for those that only come to LSF for funny and interesting clips and don't care much about drama, and to avoid drowning out other-topic clips, we've decided to create these megathreads."

It seems like users on LSF are finding it useful, as people can find the full context of one drama in chronological order instead of wading through a sea of unorginized posts. Some took to the comments section of the clip on the subreddit to share their views on the megathreads and to share their jokes:

So all in all, it seems like the majority opinion on Reddit is that they appreciate the megathreads, giving a better sense of organization when it comes to large scale topics that have posts spanning over multiple days. This is in direct conflict with Asmongold's beliefs, as he wants a more free and open subreddit, cultivated by the community and not filtered by the mods. It will be interesting to see if Asmongold continues denouncing megathreads, or if he will take back the rant and apologize.

