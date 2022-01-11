“Just tastes like Avocado”: Esfand, Nmplol, and Rich Campbell react as Asmongold produces truly hilarious answer

During Mizkif’s latest stream, Asmongold had a genuinely hilarious answer while playing Parasocial, a game show hosted by the stream host. During the broadcast, members of the streaming organization, One True King (OTK), answered questions given by Mizkif while competing against each other.

Asmongold gives hilarious and raunchy answer to Mizkif on stream

There was a segment on the game show called Current Cash. One hundred people filled out a questionnaire, and the contestants tried to guess the top answers for each question. They would get points for each correct assumption, and Asmongold was asked something straightforward by Mizkif.

“Name a food someone wouldn’t want to kiss you after eating.”

A typical answer would be something with a potent smell, like onion, garlic, or similar-smelling foods, but Asmongold is no ordinary man. He blurted out the first thing that came to his mind, sending his friends into a fit of laughter.

“D**k.”

The laughs kept coming one after another

The phallic-themed answer sent the other contestants into a giggling fit, leaving Mizkif confused at what he had just heard.

“You said d**k?”

Mizkif then rubbed his head with his hands and moved on to the next contestant and gave them their prompt:

“Nick, when I think of Hawaii, I think of blank.”

But before Nmplol could answer the prompt, Esfand chimed in, adding to the hilarity of Asmongold’s dirty answer.

“It’s not that bad, Asmon. It just tastes like avacado.”

This sent Rich Campbell further into his laughing spree, unable to control himself after hearing such a perfect response. However, everyone soon followed with fits of laughter when Nick answered the first thing he thought of when thinking about Hawaii.

Most people would answer beaches, surfing, and other things commonly related to Hawaii, but Nick decided to take his trail of thought in an entirely different direction.

“Pearl Harbor.”

This sent everyone over the edge, leaving Rich red in the face from laughing so hard and forcing Mizkif to break down into silent giggles, unsuccessfully trying to hold a straight face.

This was the perfect series of events, all leading up to the final joke that had most fans rolling in laughter. The game show and its contestants had many fans wanting more, with a few stating that this was by far their favorite episode.

These moments left everyone waiting impatiently for the next episode, and it’s evident why.

