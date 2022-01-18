"Human garbage": Asmongold dunks on Twitch viewer spamming sarcastic comments about Pokimane

After reviewing the most recent updates to the Imane "Pokimane" Anys drama, Zack "Asmongold" clapped back at a viewer attempting to mock the seriousness of the situation.

The streamer voiced his support for Pokimane and banned a viewer who stepped out of line with the way they spoke in his Twitch chat. Calling them "human garbage," he berated them in front of the rest of his followers.

"These are the kinds of people that don't- these are the kinds of people in the community that are just human garbage, to be honest."

Asmongold bans viewer, says he "hates people like that"

During his recent stream, Asmongold touched upon the Pokimane situation surrounding Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and JiDion "Jidionpremium." Along the way, however, he happened to spot the messages of one viewer in particular, which caused him to pause what he was doing.

Pulling their chat log to the side in order to show his viewers, Zack began reading out loud the messages they had sent:

"I love female drama!!! its so fun"

"she's a powerful heckin womxn cmon y'all"

After a momentary pause, he began speaking about the person who sent them:

"This is just another loser, man."

After reading a message from a different viewer stating that it was "awkward," he continued:

"These are the kinds of people that don't- these are the kinds of people in the community that are just human garbage, to be honest. Just absolute human garbage. Stupid in every single way. Never making any comments of any substance at all. They're just losers."

He continued to berate the user, reading someone's chat message along the way and agreeing with the statement:

"And it's not- they're not just incels, they're stupid in every way. 'Stupid while believing they're smart,' yeah, exactly."

Someone eventually pointed out that they felt what Zack stated was rude. However, the World of Warcraft streamer did not feel it necessary to entertain their claims:

"Good. I hate people like that. I wish I could just ban them from the internet."

Followers react to Asmongold berating rude viewer

The clip of Zack calling his viewer a variety of names was uploaded to the Livestream Fail subreddit, where people reacted in agreement with his actions.

People were happy to see Zack take action against the chat user, calling him "based," a slang used to describe someone whose words are factual.

Asmongold says Ninja is "100% wrong," sides with Pokimane

Through his stream, Zack emphasized that Ninja was in the wrong for the way he reacted towards Pokimane's claims.

Stating that Ninja's actions resulted in him looking worse than Jidionpremium, he continued:

"(Jidionpremium) is just memeing about it, which is like- it's still bad, like, I still think it's s***ty, but, like, this is worse in my opinion. I think it's a lot worse."

Also Read Article Continues below

Zack commented on Ninja and his wife alluding to legal trouble, amused by their intention to do so. He later stated that it was not on Pokimane to "smooth things over" drama-wise and "improve" it, as one of his viewers suggested.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee