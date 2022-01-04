"Play video games all day": Twitch streamer Asmongold gives an insight into what his alternative career plans would have been

Asmongold is known for his funny personality, which he never shies away from portraying on his Twitch chat. During a recent livestream, the streamer revealed what he would have done had he not opted for streaming as a career option.

Zack @Asmongold Although it feels weird to celebrate, happy New Years everyone



2021 was easily the worst year of my life so far, hopefully 2022 will bring better days

In a hilarious statement, Asmongold stated that he would probably just be living off the government via welfare benefits while he played video games all day long.

"My goal was always to live off the government, play video games all day and hang out with the boys."

Asmongold reveals his alternative career options if not streaming

Back in November 2021, Asmongold revealed the heartwrenching reason why he opted for streaming as a career option. He explained that he had to look for a career option that would allow him to stay at home and earn money since his mother was very unwell.

However, in a recent livestream, the streamer stated that if not for streaming, he would have simply opted to live off government welfare allowances:

"There’s a big part of me that probably would just be doing nothing. That’s about it."

He made it clear that this was not because he was lazy, but because he loved his "autonomy and freedom."

"My passion is autonomy and freedom. It is not any activity. It is the allowance of any activity. It is to be able to do what I want when I want to do it."

He also explained that since he enjoyed his autonomy so much, he felt that streaming was the perfect path for him. He has never shied away from taking Twitch breaks whenever he felt the need for it, so his viewers can be sure that he has never streamed when he did not feel like it.

"I had to find someone else to give me money, and that’s you guys. I had to switch things up a little bit, but not that much."

Asmongold was blatantly candid about what his alternative career choices would be, and he also explained his reasons behind the same. It's this same candid nature that Asmongold maintains on his livestreams, that makes him such a fan-favorite streamer.

