“It’s obviously a racial slur”: Asmongold chips in with his view on the recent HasanAbi “cracker” controversy

Zack "Asmongold" is the latest Twitch streamer to give his two cents on the current "cracker" controversy that has taken over the streaming platform's community.

The scandal spiraled after two of Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's moderators were banned by Twitch for using the word, leading to a seemingly endless debate on whether "cracker" is considered a racial slur or not.

Asmongold says cracker is not a "c-word" but a racial slur that people shouldn't be using at all

Popular MMORPG streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on the controversy surrounding Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker with a mellow take on the usage of the word "cracker."

Zack had been waiting to hop into a session of Final Fantasy XIV online, when he was asked a question regarding "cracker" and made a statement on the same.

Before revealing his opinion, Asmongold did a quick recap of the controversy for those who may not know the context:

"(HasanAbi) called some girl or something like that a cracker. People are mad about it because it's a racial slur and then people are saying it's a c-word or whatever."

Asmongold then got into what he thought about the word "cracker":

"The only c-word really is c*** and, uh, cracker is not really the c-word or anything like that. It's obviously a racial slur, it's not as bad as the n-word but you shouldn't be using racial slurs for anybody in my opinion."

More about HasanAbi and the 'cracker' controvery that raged on the internet

The controversy began when HasanAbi defended two of his Twitch chat moderators after they were banned from the platform for using the word "cracker" while he was watching MasterChef US.

hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur?

During a stream with Imane "Pokimane" Anys, he explained the origin for the word cracker, stating the following:

"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker', it comes from 'whip cracker'. So the power is still in the hands of the white person."

hasanabi @hasanthehun a reddit moment. brought to you by the cracker discourse. where this redditor says my anti white racism would make me the most racist person ever in the 1900s, you know when hitler was alive, along w jim crow laws in the south. a reddit moment. brought to you by the cracker discourse. where this redditor says my anti white racism would make me the most racist person ever in the 1900s, you know when hitler was alive, along w jim crow laws in the south. https://t.co/xrW1Lf8x2d

The incident spiraled into a gigantic debate, with many other streamers in the Twitch community giving their two cents on the usage of the word. However, the consensus seems to be that referring to "cracker" as a "c-word" is a stretch.

A Livestream Fail subreddit user clarified that the reason "cracker" was referred to as such was due to comments, with the word mentioned, getting auto-hidden in their entirety. It is unknown if it was done on purpose by moderators or through an auto-moderator.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan