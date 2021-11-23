Asmongold makes a heart-wrenching revelation about his streaming career

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has revealed the heart-wrenching reason he picked up streaming on the purple platform. The American streamer mentioned several things, including the need to take care of his late mother, lack of money, and more.

Asmongold might be one of the most successful streamers on the platform right now. However, his road climbing the ranks of Twitch was definitely full of turbulence.

The 31-year-old streamer currently has over 2.4 million followers on Twitch and has thousands of live viewers watching when he streams.

"This is the end of my life": Asmongold's rags-to-riches tale goes as far back as 2012

Sadly, things haven't always been as smooth for him, as he reiterated during his November 22 stream. Asmongold threw more light on the circumstances which forced him to take up streaming on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

He stated that the primary reason was to earn money to take care of his mother who suffered from a chronic illness.

Here's what he said:

“My mum getting sick forced me into streaming. I couldn’t leave the house because I had to take care of her."

The incident took place in 2012 when Asmongold's mother was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which obstructs airflow from the lungs.

He further added:

"That’s why I started making YouTube videos. I couldn’t get a job. I could barely go to school because of that."

To his dismay, he wasn't making enough money, which caused his own health to deteriorate.

Asmongold went on to say:

“Ironically, most people say they didn’t start streaming for money. I did. All my teeth were falling out because I could never afford to go to the dentist or anything. They were getting so bad that it was just terrible.”

The condition worsened to the point where the dentist told him it would take a staggering $50,000 to fix his teeth. Asmongold admitted that the news shattered him, causing a lot of mental trauma. This not only forced him to doubt himself, but also for him to feel like he could never rise above his turmoil.

However, he was determined to find a solution. He took up streaming on Twitch because money from YouTube wasn't enough. The rest, as they say, is history.

Fortunately, Asmongold ended the trip down memory lane on a rather positive note. He concluded by saying:

"In a way, I’m glad my teeth fell out."

Sadly, Asmongold lost his mother a few weeks ago. He revealed how he's gradually getting back to streaming, but it will definitely be a while before things become normal.

Edited by Atul S