"Not really his place to do that": Asmongold reacts to EsfandTV denying JustaMinx alcohol

Zack "Asmongold" recently had his say on what he thought about Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar denying Rebecca "JustaMinx" alcohol during their recent "Friendsgiving" stream.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Asmongold was playing New World when he talked to his viewers about an incident that took place during OTK's livestream.The co-founder and member of the well-known streaming collective OTK expressed his thoughts on the incident that took place between EsfandTV, JustaMinx and Malena Tudi. He told his viewers that he felt EsfandTV was in the wrong to get involved in the incident.

Asmongold says that EsfandTV should not have inserted himself into JustaMinx's "joke"

Asmongold did not hold back on his thoughts regarding EsfandTV's protests when Malena was offering JustaMinx alcohol at her request. EsfandTV asked Malena not to give JustaMinx alcohol as he thought she was on medications after her recent surgery. The incident happened during OTK's "Friendsgiving" stream, during which JustaMinx laid down on the floor and asked Malena to pour alcohol into her mouth.

Asmongold shared his views on the matter with his fans. He repeated what JustaMinx had previously said in public - that the whole incident was supposed to be a joke. Asmongold told his viewers:

"It was a joke that she did. And her and Malena were okay with it. Esfand stepped in and inserted himself into the joke and made it seem weird, when it's not really his place to do that.

Asmongold then also went on to say that he understood why EsfandTV decided to interfere in the matter, but was not right in doing so anyway when he said:

"But.. it's ultimately not his life to live and I think that's all it comes down to for me.

Following that, someone in Asmongold's chat asked if EsfandTV was aware of the fact that JustaMinx was joking during the incident, to which he replied:

"No, I don't think he did. I didn't either.

He then went on to say that he had spoken to Minx after the incident as he reached out to her to talk about what had happened.

Asmongold's reaction to the incident soon hit the LivestreamFails reddit page. This triggered a lot of debate about the incident in the comments. Some fans weren't too happy with Zack's take on the matter:

Other fans talked about how joking about alcohol and addiction to medication isn't funny:

Many fans expressed that they felt EsfandTV was in the right to "insert" himself into the situation as he was just concerned for a friend.

