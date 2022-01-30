“Want to put emphasis on hanging out with friends”: Asmongold explains new content plan for main channel

Asmongold has not streamed on his main channel since his mother passed away and instead has only made content on his secondary channel, zackrawrr. His community badly wants him to go back to his original stream so they can continue to support the streamer, but he’s not ready yet.

Since Zackrawrr is a Twitch Affiliate, so he can’t really monetize those streams. While Asmongold did not say when he’d be coming back, he clarified that some changes were coming to his content.

“What I want to put more of an emphasis on, whenever I come back, to some degree, like, playing and hanging out with my friends, and like, gaming with other people. Cause I feel like I look back, the videos I look back on and I wanna watch from like, three years ago, there always with other people.”

Asmongold to make more content with his friends

(Clip starts at 34:07)

During the livestream, Asmongold made it perfectly clear why he stopped streaming, and it wasn't because of the content he was producing.

"I didn't quit because I was unhappy with the content. I quit because of my mom."

That isn't to say everything is exactly how he wants it. While there’s no telling when he will return to streaming on his primary account, Asmongold talked changes.

“I like doing my intro content, but I know other people like watching my gaming content. So, I’ll probably do intros for two to three hours and then do gaming. Other days I’ll do non-gaming content.”

The streamer also discussed some things he wants to do about who he creates content with. In the Twitch clip, the streamer talked about wanting to hang out with his friends more and creating content with other people.

In the clip, he said the work he enjoyed the most was always with his friends, going back a few years through his own content. It sounds like fans of Asmongold can expect more regular collaborations with other streamers on his content, but no names were given. While there is no date on when this could happen, he recently took to Twitter to briefly mention a return.

Zack @Asmongold Sorry I haven't posted anything about streaming on main channel yet



I'm the kind of guy to spend a lot of time in my own head and many times it ends up holding me back



I appreciate all of you who've been so patient and supportive, it means a lot, I'll be back soon Sorry I haven't posted anything about streaming on main channel yetI'm the kind of guy to spend a lot of time in my own head and many times it ends up holding me backI appreciate all of you who've been so patient and supportive, it means a lot, I'll be back soon

There’s no telling when he will return to streaming on his primary Twitch account. He made it clear he appreciated everyone who had faith in him and supported him, and he did say he’ll be back soon.

Edited by Ashish Yadav