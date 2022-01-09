“Take care, big man”: Fans reacts as Asmongold reveals that he has contracted COVID-19

Asmongold, famous World of Warcraft streamer and co-founder of streaming organization OTK, recently announced that he had contracted COVID earlier this week. His fans took to Twitter to wish him well, showing their support for him and telling him to stay positive.
"An unpleasant experience to say the least": Asmongold shares about his COVID contraction, his fans rush to wish him well
In Zach "Asmongold"s latest tweet, he shares with his fans that he is now one of the few streamers that have unfortunately contracted COVID in the wake of the recent spike of cases of the Omicron variant. He detailed that he was becoming more carefree with following CDC precautions and guidelines and says that he's mostly to blame for the illness. He then ends his tweet with a statement to be safe, showing that he is aware of the dangers of the virus and that he hopes his fans the best in these trying times.
While he gives no words of worry that he may fall incredibly ill, supporters still wish him the best and hope for a speedy recovery for their favorite streamer, with a few even sharing their stories and experiences with the virus.
While most fans were supportive and happy that he was doing well, some individuals took to the replies to give their take on the virus. Some comments encouraged him to get the vaccination, some even detailing how it helped them get through it much easier.
However, whenever there's a conversation about vaccinations or COVID, there will always be those who oppose it. The replies included those who were downplaying the virus, as well as people who were advising not to get the vaccine.
While these self inserted opinions on the virus were unwarranted and unnecessary, these opinions of the virus and the vaccine were thankfully the minority of the replies, being beaten by the overwhelming support for him to get better.
However, these strange comments about the vaccine and virus show that his viewers are trying to show their support in their own way, albeit unwarranted. So at the very least, the general concern is that Asmon's fans are ready for him to make his return to streaming after he takes the time he needs to recover.