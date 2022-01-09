“Take care, big man”: Fans reacts as Asmongold reveals that he has contracted COVID-19

Asmongold, famous World of Warcraft streamer and co-founder of streaming organization OTK, recently announced that he had contracted COVID earlier this week. His fans took to Twitter to wish him well, showing their support for him and telling him to stay positive.

Zack @Asmongold Got Covid earlier this week.



An unpleasant experience to say the least.



I mostly blame myself as I've been much more loose with following precautions lately although it seems like everyone is getting it no matter what they do



In Zach "Asmongold"s latest tweet, he shares with his fans that he is now one of the few streamers that have unfortunately contracted COVID in the wake of the recent spike of cases of the Omicron variant. He detailed that he was becoming more carefree with following CDC precautions and guidelines and says that he's mostly to blame for the illness. He then ends his tweet with a statement to be safe, showing that he is aware of the dangers of the virus and that he hopes his fans the best in these trying times.

While he gives no words of worry that he may fall incredibly ill, supporters still wish him the best and hope for a speedy recovery for their favorite streamer, with a few even sharing their stories and experiences with the virus.

Conrad Drahenhart @OdahviingN7 @Asmongold You feeling good? Or going through a waking nightmare? Hopefully nothing too bad @Asmongold You feeling good? Or going through a waking nightmare? Hopefully nothing too bad

Cindy Moon @cindymoon_616

But we've mostly been following the precautions like we were when it started. Quarantining, mom working from home, wearing masks, getting stuff mailed to us more often than going out. Still haven't seen my friends in person since 2019 :( @Asmongold I'm lucky that my mom and I still haven'tBut we've mostly been following the precautions like we were when it started. Quarantining, mom working from home, wearing masks, getting stuff mailed to us more often than going out. Still haven't seen my friends in person since 2019 :( @Asmongold I'm lucky that my mom and I still haven'tBut we've mostly been following the precautions like we were when it started. Quarantining, mom working from home, wearing masks, getting stuff mailed to us more often than going out. Still haven't seen my friends in person since 2019 :(

Brute @Brute_Gaming @Asmongold Mother-in-law is in the hospital with COVID/pneumonia at the moment. Scary stuff, be safe out there everyone. Stay positive! @Asmongold Mother-in-law is in the hospital with COVID/pneumonia at the moment. Scary stuff, be safe out there everyone. Stay positive!

While most fans were supportive and happy that he was doing well, some individuals took to the replies to give their take on the virus. Some comments encouraged him to get the vaccination, some even detailing how it helped them get through it much easier.

Patrik D.R. @DRDevourer



Stay safe. Hoping for a speedy recovery. @Asmongold I got a booster shot Yesterday and am literally dying Today. I can't imagine what'd happen to me if I actually got the virus. I'd likely actually die.Stay safe. Hoping for a speedy recovery. @Asmongold I got a booster shot Yesterday and am literally dying Today. I can't imagine what'd happen to me if I actually got the virus. I'd likely actually die.Stay safe. Hoping for a speedy recovery.

manta rae🌺🌊 @mandabearrx @Asmongold just tested positive this morning. vaxxed and boosted so it feels like nothing but it’s super contagious this time around. @Asmongold just tested positive this morning. vaxxed and boosted so it feels like nothing but it’s super contagious this time around.

XanderBeau @XxanderBeau @Asmongold I'm fully vaccinated and only go out for work. I mask up when indoors if not home. I still ended up getting it. I was sick as duck the past two days and just tested positive this afternoon. This wave is brutal because I never get sick. @Asmongold I'm fully vaccinated and only go out for work. I mask up when indoors if not home. I still ended up getting it. I was sick as duck the past two days and just tested positive this afternoon. This wave is brutal because I never get sick.

However, whenever there's a conversation about vaccinations or COVID, there will always be those who oppose it. The replies included those who were downplaying the virus, as well as people who were advising not to get the vaccine.

Dustin M @Yeah_Eye_Skate

it's nothing, I had wild and now Omicron, done and done.

Just don't get the shot now that you have had it, a higher risk for adverse effects.

Get well soon! @Asmongold You'll be okay broit's nothing, I had wild and now Omicron, done and done.Just don't get the shot now that you have had it, a higher risk for adverse effects.Get well soon! @Asmongold You'll be okay broit's nothing, I had wild and now Omicron, done and done.Just don't get the shot now that you have had it, a higher risk for adverse effects. Get well soon!

While these self inserted opinions on the virus were unwarranted and unnecessary, these opinions of the virus and the vaccine were thankfully the minority of the replies, being beaten by the overwhelming support for him to get better.

However, these strange comments about the vaccine and virus show that his viewers are trying to show their support in their own way, albeit unwarranted. So at the very least, the general concern is that Asmon's fans are ready for him to make his return to streaming after he takes the time he needs to recover.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar