"It's not fake": Twitch streamer Zoil hilariously pranks his stream with supposed COVID report

Twitch streamer Zoil's latest broadcast has revealed that he has contracted COVID. The popular gamer and content creator then went on to prove it with a supposed test results sheet, but it seems like COVID may not be the only thing he's suffering from.

British streamer Zoil is known for his quick-witted jokes and loud personality, so when viewers were greeted by a sick-sounding voice, they knew something was wrong.

His stream title was, "I have COVID, IDK how long I'll be live for," and it seemed this wasn't a joke.

Zoil's viewers were showing support, typing messages in chat, hoping for a speedy recovery for their favorite streamer, but it seemed like some were unconvinced.

Due to his joking nature, some chatters believed this to be some sort of prank. This prompted Zoil to pull out a photo of his test results and show his stream, but what was on the supposed test results is a different story.

"It's not fake, chat. I have COVID, look."

On the said results sheet, there was not only a positive result for COVID but a myriad of other positives for a variety of diseases. Gonorrhea, syphilis, and Chlamydia were all listed as positive, as well as Hepatitis A, B, and C.

All of these things combined make this an obvious prank, and a subtle one at that. The main point of attention is the COVID result, so for some chatters, this joke went right over their head.

Making the joke even more subtle, Zoil never even acknowledges the other positives besides COVID, leaving oblivious chatters confused as his chat was filled with expressions of laughter.

"Positive. So yeah, I hope I'll get better soon."

So it seems his chat was cleverly pranked, but was the COVID diagnosis real? It seems like only the COVID positive was real, and the others were hilariously falsified for the sake of keeping the mood light.

If he does indeed have COVID, then we wish him a healthy, speedy recovery, but if this is all some elaborate prank, then Zoil certainly has us fooled.

Edited by R. Elahi