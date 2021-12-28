Zoil reads confusing message from a viewer, mumbles a laugh after reading their chat log

Twitch streamer Zoil was left embarrassed after one of his viewers called him "obnoxious" during a recent Twitch stream.

Zoil is a Twitch streamer who regularly hosts Just Chatting streams, during which he reacts to random content on the internet. During a recent stream, he was watching a clip from Nikolas "Niko" Omilana, who runs the NDL YouTube channel.

One of Zoil’s viewers seemingly called him "obnoxious" on his Twitch chat. The streamer was initially unsure whether the viewer was referring to him or Niko, but was left speechless when he realized that the insult was meant for him.

Twitch streamer Zoil left silent after realizing that a viewer called him obnoxious

Twitch streamer Zoil was randomly watching a recent YouTube video uploaded by Niko. The video was titled “SNEAKING A Painting Next To The Mona Lisa.” Niko had managed to sneak in a hilarious painting into the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. The YouTuber managed to get his painting hung up on a wall just 20 meters away from the actual Mona Lisa painting that was created by Leonardo Da Vinci.

However, as Zoil was watching the video, one of his viewers claimed that “the guy is obnoxious.” The streamer was initially unsure whether the viewer was referring to him or YouTuber Niko. However, he realized that the viewer was referring to him after looking at his chat log and reading the comments:

“'Holy f**k this guy is obnoxious.' Wait, the guy in the video, or me? 'Show me your c**k', okay.”

Zoil was immediately left embarrassed and went speechless after initially mumbling a response. The viewer in question had also insulted the streamer earlier. He was immediately aware that the specific viewer meant him when he saw the previous message. Zoil did not respond to the viewer and eventually continued with the livestream.

Zoil currently has 75k followers on Twitch and regularly plays various games despite spending most of his time hosting Just Chatting streams. These include Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, GTA V, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

