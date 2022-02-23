TwitchCon 2022 dates revealed for both Amsterdam and San Diego

There were fears that TwitchCon would be canceled in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but those fears have been allayed. There will be two TwitchCon events this year, one in Europe (Amsterdam) and the other in California (San Diego).

TwitchCon is normally held twice a year, but the pandemic had put a stop to that, resulting in the online GlitchCon 2020, and cancelation for 2021.

TwitchCon 2022 is coming to Amsterdam and San Diego

The Amazon-owned platform has made huge growth over the last couple of years, and is excited to invite its partners, affiliates, and viewers to hang out in a single location again for a few days. The two dates have been confirmed via Twitter.

TwitchCon 2022 dates

Amsterdam: July 16-17

San Diego: October 7-9

The Amsterdam event will be the first, which was originally going to take place in 2020, before the cancelation. Another important facet of both of these events is that both may require all attendees to be vaccinated. According to the Amsterdam FAQ, a bit more information was revealed.

“We want everyone who attends TwitchCon to be safe. We will be following local requirements and our own judgment regarding the safety of the community, which could include requiring all attendees to be vaccinated, but look for updates here as we get closer to the event.”

According to Twitch, tickets will go on sale for the Amsterdam event towards the end of April 2022, with a date to be revealed later. Meanwhile, for San Diego, the tickets will go on sale sometime this summer.

One event that has been confirmed for TwitchCon, is the Drag Showcase, which will take place on the Glitch Stage. The deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2022. Streamers who want to schedule meetups with their audience can also submit applications for it, as long as it is done before March 11, 2022.

The convention would not be complete without a Cosplay Contest, which will also be held for the first time in Europe, with a deadline of May 20, 2022 for submitting applications. There will also be competitions, esports, and gaming contests for players to look forward to.

Although it is still several months away, the excitement is already brewing for the convention to finally come back after a few years of cancelations due to the pandemic.

