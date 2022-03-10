“Leech on other streamers": Mizkif’s controversial take on Pokimane's tips for small streamers

In a recent video uploaded by Matthew “Mizkif” on his main YouTube channel, the content creator was seen reacting to Imane “Pokimane’s” video where she gave out tips and suggestions to small streamers who are trying to grow on Twitch.

As soon as the video started off, Pokimane addressed the question of how a beginner streamer can get viewers, followers, and the mantra for growing on Twitch as a streamer. Pausing the video at that point, Mizkif chimed in with his thoughts by saying:

“Here’s how you really grow. You leech.”

Mizkif shares his opinion about growing on Twitch as he reacts to Pokimane’s video

During the thirteen-minute-long video, Miz reacted to Pokimane’s tips and shared the most optimal ways to grow on Twitch as a content creator and a streamer as per his opinion.

He mentioned how new streamers should leech off other content creators present on the platform. He described his method of growth by saying:

“If you really want to grow, get some of your close friends, right, have them watch your stream on a tab and if you don't have friends, go to Discords. Right? Go to streamer’s Discords and start befriending people in the streamer’s Discords, so that way you can have them watch your stream.”

He continued:

“Have them watch your stream, right, and just leave the tab open. Boom! You’re up ten to fifteen viewers. You already passed sixty percent of the other competition. From there, with the ten to fifteen viewers, network around you with the other streamers that are around you in the Just Chatting category.”

The One True King (OTK) co-founder went on to explain why an upcoming streamer should stay in the Just Chatting category:

“Yes, always be in the Just Chatting category. Never go anywhere else. I don't care if you play any other game, sit in Just Chatting. You will never grow anywhere else. Sit in Just Chatting.”

Speaking about the importance of networking and creating a community around a channel, the streamer also said:

“Network with the communities and streamers around you until they start befriending you. And then you will not only take from their community, but you will also possibly get their hosts, just as you host them! You guys slowly work each other up and grow with each other until you become bigger. That's how you actually should do it. Straight up. But you also need to be entertaining.”

He then watched the entire video made by Pokimane, where he compared the career growth of men to that of women and mentioned how women on the platform had a glass ceiling attached to them.

Fans react to Mizkif’s opinion about growing on Twitch as a content creator

Most fans and viewers in the streamer’s YouTube comment section lauded him for sharing real and honest strategies for growing on Twitch as a budding streamer.

Fans appreciating Miz's growth strategies (Images via Mizkif/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the video (Images via Mizkif/YouTube)

The Austin, Texas-based streamer is the 20th most popular English streamer on the platform and is followed by 1.8 million people. He started his streaming career back in 2017 when he used to average thirty viewers per stream.

He currently boasts a massive viewership of 32k average concurrent viewers on his main Twitch channel.

