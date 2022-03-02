"Best thing that has happened to me in 2022": Pokimane reveals why she started a private Twitter group for her fans

Imane “Pokimane” is one of the few big-name streamers on the streaming platform targeted by many controversies and dramas. One of the most recent and biggest beefs with another content creator Jidon “JiDionPremium,” came to an end after a month-long debacle.

The streamer can still feel the aftereffects of the drama as she continues to receive hate in the form of spam messages and her Twitch chat. Consequently, Poki notified her fans that she had formed a secret group for her close-knit fans during a recent stream of hers.

The Twitter group is called "PokiTwit." The group currently has over nine thousand members actively involved. As she explained how the group worked and how to get in, she exclaimed the following by saying:

"Best thing that has happened to me in 2022.”

Pokimane explains the reasoning for creating PokiTwit

VOD for the clip starts at 00:25:45

Pokimane went live on Twitch and had planned to play Valorant. She then pivoted to one of her favorite games, GTA 5 RP. After streaming for nearly 25 minutes, she started to talk about her most recent endeavor for her community.

She brought up her private Twitter group, which was a community secret. Since she made the group public on stream, it has started to explode with new members joining in. The streamer started with:

“So, we made a little Twitter group. Let me show you guys.”

She opened the group on her phone and shared a few wholesome posts about her group. She continued by saying:

“It’s called PokiTwits and it's just all these community members, all saying cute s**t.”

The streamer showing her group on stream (Images via Pokimanelol/Twitch)

The Twitch star went on to say that this was one of the nicest things that she’s come across on social media. She even mentioned the dirty side where she gets constantly bombarded by trolls on Twitter. The streamer mentioned:

“And its really nice because I don't know. I’ve always wanted a way to build like a community of people on TWitter that doesn't constantly get invaded by a**holes on Twitter.”

She concluded her conversation by saying:

“And I feel like this is the finally the way how, because I don't wanna private my account and on top of that, not to flex when your account gets verified, your mentions stop working. Like I check my mentions and it's like, nothing to see here. No one has ever added you in the history of existence.”

The Moroccan-Canadian personality went on to stream for a good eight hours.

Fans react to Pokimane’s new Twitter group

Audiences on the streamer’s Twitch chat were enthusiastic about learning more about the group she had made on Twitter. They were supportive towards the streamers' decision to move to Twitter to form a private community.

Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's news (Images via Twitch chat)

During the peak of the drama between Pokimane and JiDion, she drew parallels to the hate received by her fellow streamer and friend Rachel “Valkyrae."

Poki said she received around 5,000 unban requests from new viewers who came to spam the phrase “L + Ratio” in her chat. The Twitch star also mentioned that she had received close to 15,000 hate messages.

Edited by Srijan Sen