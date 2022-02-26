Twitter roasts Pokimane fans for wearing Poki-themed T-shirt, "simp" debate ensues

Earlier today, Imane “Pokimane” tweeted out a notification to her fans, telling them that she would soon be going live on her main Twitch channel. She attached a close-up selfie of hers asking the viewers to “come watch stream”.

The tweet started to trend on Twitter and soon, a number of people began to post their own selfies with captions stating their enthusiasm to join the stream. While many reactions were positive, some fans took it up a notch and posted some suggestive and mean comments where people called Pokimane's fans "simps."

Simp is a deragorty slag for men who are viewed as being too submissive towards women, especially online personalities, from whom they hope to achieve some kind of romantic attention for their efforts.

One particular tweet from a user who posted a picture of a male wearing a Poki-themed t-shirt started to gain plenty of traction. It led to a showdown where people began dissing the streamer's subscribers.

Pokimane fans react to their favourite streamer's latest tweet

After the Twitch star tweeted out her streaming notification, a number of people instantly reacted to the tweet by saying that they would soon start watching the stream.

One viewer mentioned how looking at the streamer "made him dreamy," which was quickly pointed out by others as being cringeworthy.

Another user, syn enemy (@5nemy), posted an image of a man wearing a Poki-themed shirt. The tweet attracted almost 20 replies where people generalized what the streamer's Tier 3 subscribers looked like.

Tier 3 subscriptions are the highest and the most expensive subscription package available on Twitch, adding exclusive emotes to the user's emotes library. The subscription costs $25 per month.

In a reply to this picture, a user by the name Cactuz (@czctuz) made a TikTok which said:

“Listen, this is not bullying, but when we think about Tier 3 Pokimane subs, this is exactly who I think of. It all makes sense now.”

Plenty more people poked fun at this tweet.

There were also a number of wholesome replies that the streamer received to her tweet.

Josip Asanović @CroTeam17 🤗 @pokimanelol Oh of course @pokimanelol , i surely will, as a matter of fact, i am allready watching your stream as i write this tweet (by the way, you look really gorgeus and beautifull today) @pokimanelol Oh of course @pokimanelol, i surely will, as a matter of fact, i am allready watching your stream as i write this tweet (by the way, you look really gorgeus and beautifull today) 😁😅☺️🤗😉😎💓💗👍✌️

The Twitch superstar recently ended her month-long feud with another content creator and streamer Jidon “JiDionPremium”. The two were seen together in a collaborative video uploaded by JiDion on his main YouTube channel.

During the peak of the drama between the two, she claimed to have received close to 15k hate messages.

