"Oh my god, we talked for an hour": Pokimane reveals details about her recent collaboration with JiDion

Moroccan-Canadian streamer and YouTuber Pokimane uploaded a new video on her main YouTube channel where she spoke about her side of the story regarding the drama bet ween her and JiDion.

She clarified that the beef between the two has officially come to an end and both of them are now on good terms. As she gave details about her experience with JiDion, she mentioned:

“So we hop on a call and oh my god, we talked for like an hour. It was actually really nice. We kind of just got to a point where we understood things from each other's perspectives.”

The intense beef between Imane “Pokimane” and Jidon “JiDion” came to an end on February 16, 2022, when JiDion uploaded a sixteen minute long video titled “Pushing P with Pokimane” on his main YouTube channel. The video immediately went viral and broke the internet.

In the video, the two content creators were seen collaborating together for the first time. They talked about the whole controversy without any filters and spoke about their stance on it. The video since then has accumulated a staggering six million views with 778k likes.

Pokimane talks about her recent collaboration with JiDion

On February 23, 2022, the Twitch star uploaded an eight-minute-long video which was taken directly from a recent stream of hers on Twitch. In the said video, she spoke about how she and JiDion planned to collaborate and what had all happened beforehand.

She gave context to her viewers by saying:

“Over the last couple weeks, this huge online drama, beef thing, I dont even know what to call it, between me and another creator named JiDion. I have nicknamed him dijon mustard, if you’ve heard me talk about it."

She continued further and said:

"Essentially he hate raided me a few weeks ago and his community continued to harass me weeks thereafter, and it was a bit of like a complicated situation.”

Pokimane then continued to talk about the intricate details that happened behind the scenes. She spoke about how she reached out to JiDion when he first apologized for his actions on Twitter:

“I reached out to him on Twitter. I mean, okay actually, I had him blocked, so I unblocked him on Twitter and then I dm’d him and i said ‘oh like thank you for saying that. I appreciate it’”.

She also mentioned how JiDion did not anticipate the insane snowball effect that he had on his fans and audiences:

“I dont think he (JiDion) anticipated for it to snowball as much as it did and for it to get as bad as it did. Like I think in his eyes, he was kind of just making a joke and I explained it to him why those jokes are not really good to make. "

She continued further by talking about how understanding JiDion was:

"He seemed to really understand and I felt like he was genuinely trying to, just like move past things and he was like, 'I can tell that this has affected you a lot and I am sorry for that.'”

She went on to mention how the person who started the drama was the first to apologize to her. She then made a few remarks against Tyler “Ninja” and Jessica Blevins as to how they never reached out to her and apologized for their actions:

“The funniest thing about all this is that the guy who started it all and who had said so many, like mean things about me on his stream and got banned, he was faster to apologize to me than Ninja and Jessica Blevins. Lowkey I cant even believe it! Is that not comedic?

The video titled 'It’s Finally Over' continues to gain traction on YouTube and currently sits at having around 100k views with 9.1k likes.

Fans react to Pokimane’s side of the story

Fans in the YouTube comment section sympathized with Pokimane and gave huge props to JiDion for owning up to his mistake and apologizing to the Twitch streamer for his actions.

One viewer also commented on how they felt sorry for passing on the hate and apologized for their actions.

Despite all the drama and fiasco, the streamer mentioned that it was fun hanging out with JiDion for the first time. They plan to stream cookhouse content later in the future, which will be their second collaborative project.

