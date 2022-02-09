Pokimane's controversial remarks on Jessica Blevins divides opinions

On February 9, 2022, American livestreaming star Imane “Pokimane” announced that she will continue to livestream exclusively on Twitch. On January 31, she announced that her Twitch contract had ended and planned to do a big reveal.

Surprisingly, the streamer announced via a Tweet that she would be giving away a Tesla Model 3, and subtly dropped a link to her Twitch channel, confirming her intent to stay on the platform for the near future.

pokimane @pokimanelol



instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY



and as always, about that platform announcement...

Following the announcement, Pokimane streamed on her main Twitch channel as per usual. She spoke about her recent drama involving “Jidionpremium” Adams, Tyler “Ninja” and his wife/manager Jessica Blevins. Opinions were divided after her controversial remarks about Jessica as the latter broke the news about leaving her job as Ninja’s manager.

Pokimane shares her thoughts on Jessica Blevins' public announcement

Right after the drama settled down between Poki and Jidion, Jessica Blevins announced in an interview that she would no longer be Ninja’s manager and plans on moving on with her career.

She tweeted out the Sportify It press interview, which mentioned that she would be making plans for her streaming career and hiring a new manager for Ninja soon.

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins Jessica Blevins is spilling the tea on her bold next steps. sportifyit.com/jessica-blevin… Jessica Blevins is spilling the tea on her bold next steps. sportifyit.com/jessica-blevin…

Moving forward, on February 9, Poki had been streaming Valorant with her buddies when she started talking about Jessica Blevins' announcement article.

Imane found it ironic for someone to claim empathy as their strongsuit when they had not apologized for their actions. She also mentioned how costly it would've been for Tyler and Jessica Blevins to publish said article.

"They paid someone a lot for that article."

She then continued by saying:

"Okay, this is maybe this is like unprofessional of me to say but for someone to refuse to apologize to you after you recieve an insane amount of harassment and for them to be quoted in the article saying empathy is their super power..."

Keemstar joins in on the drama as fans react on Twitter

Esports caster and commentator Jake Lucky shared a clip of Pokimane on February 9. The clip showed her telling how the person who kicked off the drama (Jidion) apologized to her while Ninja and Jessica were completely out of the picture.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. https://t.co/oTljtyEAJI

She expressed her annoyance by saying:

“Oh! The funniest thing about all of this is that the guy who started it all and who said mean things about me, he was faster to apologize to me than Ninja and Jessica Blevins! Like, I can't even believe it!”

After around five hours, Daniel “Keemstar”, the controversial and notable host of the YouTube channel DramaAlert, hopped on Twitter and shared his grudge against Poki. He said “Pokimane has gone too far away” and according him, Ninja and Jessica Blevins did nothing to the Moroccan streamer.

A number of people on Twitter reacted to Keemstar’s post, with some siding with Keemstar’s opinion and bashing on Imane.

Aquaz @Aquaztfup @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins And the fact is people be getting cancelled but she said the n word @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins And the fact is people be getting cancelled but she said the n word

KK_Taskmaster 🌎☄️💕 @KIA_Momo123 @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins people paint pokimane as the most perfect and innocent girl when that’s really not the case not by a long shot. this whole fiasco with jidion has really shown me and i think a lot of other people how much pokimane’s career is in shambles rn @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins people paint pokimane as the most perfect and innocent girl when that’s really not the case not by a long shot. this whole fiasco with jidion has really shown me and i think a lot of other people how much pokimane’s career is in shambles rn

ConnorHimango (TL43) @CJG_Pokemon @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Tyler and Jess are some of the most wholesome and forthright people in the streaming/gaming community I’ve seen in a long time. Of course she would call out innocent people like that smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Tyler and Jess are some of the most wholesome and forthright people in the streaming/gaming community I’ve seen in a long time. Of course she would call out innocent people like that smh 🤦🏻‍♂️

Nick Pecc @NickPecc @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Bro why she laugh after saying things like she did something, the ego got so bad @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Bro why she laugh after saying things like she did something, the ego got so bad

Then there were those who opposed Keemstar's community.

bmoreawesome @bimw__ttv @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Im def not a fan of ninja but how is this still news move on @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Im def not a fan of ninja but how is this still news move on

. @kapangmijoa @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Sorta like how you had nothing to do with Etika or Tony? @KEEMSTAR @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Sorta like how you had nothing to do with Etika or Tony?

Recapping the Pokimane vs Ninja and Jessica Blevins fiasco

The drama started off when Jidion raided Imane’s stream by telling his viewers to spam the phrase “L + Ratio.” This led to Jidion receiving a 14-day suspension from the platform.

Ninja then hopped into the drama by offering to help Jidion by speaking to Twitch staff about lowering his ban period.

This did not sit well with Imane, and she called out Ninja on her livestream as she shared a number of clips of the Fortnite star, mentioning how he planned to help out Jidion.

Jessica Blevins then personally messaged Imane on Twitter. Imane was livestreaming and notified her audience that Jessica Blevins and Ninja were planning to sue her on the basis of defamation of character.

Following this, Jidion reconciled and apologized to Poki via a YouTube video titled "Dear Poki," which he uploaded to his second channel. A few weeks later, Jidion and Poki were seen sharing burgers on Twitter.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee